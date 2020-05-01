“On Wednesday January 22 , 2020 i planned to take my own life,” Maurer wrote Friday. “I though[t] i lost my battle with depression and that my pain had come to an end as i was going to do it i looked up and i said ‘god if this isn’t your plan for me please send me a sign.’

“2 minutes later my mom called me with my baby nephew Jeremiah and she said she was just calling to say she loved me,” Maurer continued. “I then knew that by ending my pain i would be causing so much more to the people who loved me.”

Maurer told ESPN that he was returning to Tennessee on Friday and plans to seek immediate treatment.

The 19-year-old encouraged those struggling with mental health issues to “please reach out to receive help” and that “there is hope for you.”

The sophomore signal-caller said he has dealt with depression and anxiety since the seventh grade, describing it as an “everyday battle.” Maurer said his father was sentenced to 25 years in prison when he was in seventh grade and that his mother and stepfather broke up around that time. He said moving away from his mother and sister to live with his grandmother in ninth grade sent him into a deeper depression.

As a junior in high school, one of Maurer’s best friends committed suicide.

“I had never felt so low in my entire life,” Maurer wrote before adding, “At this point i knew i was in trouble but i still refused [help] from anyone.”

He then lost two friends to gun violence his senior year.

“I slipped even deeper into a black hole and I turned to everything else but seeking help,” Maurer wrote. “I was embarrassed to be like this.”

Maurer said that the social stigma of needing to stay tough in difficult situations led him to keep his struggles to himself.

“I always thought that as a guy i had to have tough skin and not to let anything bother me,” Maurer wrote. “I thought i needed to stay strong for my family and that they couldn’t see me down and that I was their shoulder to cry on. I always thought i needed to be the shoulder for people to cry on when deep down i was screaming for help.”

Maurer appeared in eight games and started in four as a freshman for the Volunteers in 2019. He completed 35 passes for 541 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions, and ran for two touchdowns.

