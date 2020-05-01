So it’s not like the Ferrell and Carroll show was going to be stopped by social-distancing guidelines during the novel coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday night, the Seahawks released footage of a recent team video conference in which Ferrell showed up as newly acquired Seattle tight end Greg Olsen.
“Olsen” said he couldn’t wait to get going with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
“Russ, I love you. I mean I love you,” he said. “I love the way you play. I love the way you handle yourself as a human being. I mean, I love you, let’s make a baby.”
He would go on to remind Seattle offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer that, while playing for the Carolina Panthers, he drew up his own plays, and to demand that fellow tight end Luke Wilson “cut your f------ hair and let’s play football.” Also, “Olsen” does not play on special teams “ever, not even if all 52 guys are hurt” and plans on taking the field for only about 12 plays per contest so he can continue his broadcasting career during Seahawks games. For good measure, he showed off his slightly soft midsection, which he acquired “doing a lot of yoga, and nothing else.”
“You might want to work on that core a little bit,” Carroll suggested.
The real Greg Olsen seems to think he’s going to fit right in with his new teammates.
