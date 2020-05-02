.@ThorBjornsson_ HAS DONE IT!



He just deadlifted 1,104 pounds, setting a new world record 😮💪 #TheOcho pic.twitter.com/YQzO5ULZ3S — ESPN (@espn) May 2, 2020

Björnsson’s lift eclipsed Englishman Eddie Hearn’s previous record of 1,102 pounds.

“I’m obviously speechless,” Björnsson told ESPN, which televised the event. “I’m just so happy and thankful that I got the opportunity to do this, even though the world is going through what it’s going through right now. I’m over the moon.”

With the novel coronavirus pandemic placing sports on hold indefinitely around the globe, the record-setting attempt took place at Björnsson’s home gym in Reykjavik, where a handful of family and friends attended in compliance with Iceland’s ban on gatherings of more than 20 people.

Björnsson, 31, typically competes in front of hundreds, if not thousands, of international spectators during these events.

He won the 2018 World’s Strongest Man competition and has finished third or better every year since 2012, according to ESPN.

“It’s going to be more of a challenge for me because I can say without a doubt that I perform 5, maybe 10 percent better in a competition,” Björnsson told the New York Post. “The crowd gives you that adrenaline rush that you need. I’m a little bit worried to do it in a gym by myself with a doctor, a referee and film crew.”

Björnsson performed two warm-up lifts — the first 926 pounds, the second 1,025 — before completing the record-setting attempt with what color analyst and fellow strongman competitor Laurence “Big Loz” Shahlaei referred to as textbook form.

Still, Hall had last month called the lift into question in an Instagram post because the attempt did not take place in customary competition conditions. Hall did admit, however, Björnsson would be “probably the man” to break the record regardless.

“Absolutely no legitimate sport would acknowledge World Records broken out of competition & you are undermining the very sport you are claiming to champion,” wrote Hall, who set the previous mark in 2016 and beat Björnsson in the 2017′s World’s Strongest Man competition.

In January, Hall took to YouTube to address a potential fight against his rival, although he indicated he harbors no ill will toward Björnsson, who goes by the nickname “Thor.”

After setting the record Saturday, Björnsson challenged Hall to meet in face-to-face combat, revealing he had signed a seven-figure fight contract with Core Sports and that Hall was approached with the same offer.

“Eddie, I know I just knocked out your record,” Björnsson said. “And now I’m ready to knock you out in the ring. Time to put your fists where your big mouth is. I’m ready. Are you ready Eddie?”

Apparently Hall is girding for a brawl, wasting little time in accepting the challenge via a Facebook video.

“1,000 percent I’m going to sign those papers,” Hall said.