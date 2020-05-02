The Bengals were unable to trade Dalton and released him, reportedly at his request, after selecting LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the top overall selection in the NFL draft. That kept the Bengals from having to pay Dalton $17.7 million for the upcoming season. It was to be the final season of a six-year, $96 million deal.
Dalton, 32, was a three-time Pro Bowl selection in nine seasons in Cincinnati and took the Bengals to the playoffs five times, although he failed to secure a postseason victory with the team. He is a native of Katy, Tex., and played in college at Texas Christian University. He gives the Cowboys an experienced and reliable insurance policy behind Prescott, who was franchise-tagged by Dallas earlier this offseason.
The New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars had been viewed as potential landing spots for Dalton, especially after the Bengals released him. His signing with the Cowboys leaves the Patriots with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer as Coach Bill Belichick’s starting-quarterback options to begin the post-Tom Brady era. The Jaguars, after trading Nick Foles, have Gardner Minshew penciled in as their starter.
Cam Newton, the former league MVP released by the Carolina Panthers, remains available as a free agent.
