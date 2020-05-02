The Bears’ action, confirmed by a person familiar with the situation after being reported by the NFL Network and ESPN, was prudent, and it does not necessarily end Trubisky’s tenure with the team. He remains under contract through the 2020 season and will be eligible for unrestricted free agency after that. The Bears still could re-sign him or use the franchise player tag to retain him if they wish.

By declining the option, the Bears keep from having Trubisky under contract for the 2021 season at a salary of $24.837 million. That would have been guaranteed for injury only, since the provision in the league’s new collective bargaining agreement that makes fifth-year options fully guaranteed from the moment they’re exercised only kicks in with the 2018 NFL draft class. Still, the Bears eliminated that injury risk for themselves by declining the option.

The Bears have begun to distance themselves from the mistake they made with Trubisky on draft night 2017, rather than continuing to double down on it.

The Bears, recall, not only took Trubisky second overall, passing up fellow quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. They also traded up a spot to do it. It was a move that was puzzling at the time and looks even worse in retrospect. This is not merely hindsight. Just about everyone but the Bears, it seemed, realized at the time that the move was misguided.

Mahomes, taken 10th overall in that draft, is now a league MVP and a Super Bowl winner for the Kansas City Chiefs. Watson, drafted two spots after Mahomes, is an established NFL star for the Houston Texans. No one could have known just how good Mahomes would be, how soon. But he was a highly intriguing prospect and Watson was a collegiate megastar. Few put Trubisky on their level as an NFL prospect. Yet the Bears simply had to have him.

General Manager Ryan Pace and Coach Matt Nagy deserve credit for restoring the Bears to contender status. They made a bold trade for pass-rushing standout Khalil Mack and have built a formidable defense around him. The Bears won the NFC North in the 2018 season and would have advanced in the playoffs if not for that “double doink” of a missed field goal by then-kicker Cody Parkey in an agonizing defeat to the Nick Foles-led Philadelphia Eagles.

But the Trubisky move was a clunker and the Bears have paid the price. He has 48 touchdown passes, 29 interceptions and a modest passer rating of 85.8 in three NFL seasons. He’s yet to reach 3,300 passing yards in a season. He’s not a viable starter if a team has aspirations of being a championship contender. He’s not close to being on the level needed to justify the Bears’ draft-night investment in him.

That says something about the 2017 draft. Four of the top five players selected in that draft now have had their fifth-year options declined by their teams. The Cleveland Browns exercised theirs on pass rusher Myles Garrett. But Trubisky, San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Solomon Thomas, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis all had theirs declined.

It says even more about the Bears and Trubisky. The Bears moved, even before Saturday, to rectify their mistake. They traded earlier this offseason for Foles, the former Eagles Super Bowl MVP who was only one season into a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jaguars. Officially, there is a quarterback competition between Foles and Trubisky. But the Bears wouldn’t have brought in Foles if they truly believed that Trubisky was about to become a reliable starter.

This wasn’t exactly the beginning of the end for Trubisky and the Bears. That arrived, in all probability, with the Foles trade. But it was another sign that the end is coming for Trubisky and the Bears, likely after the 2020 season. The Bears have only their own draft-night miscalculation to blame.

