Arriola, 25, and Peruvian midfielder Edison Flores are United’s designated players, a classification for an MLS team’s top wage earners. Arriola made about $700,000 last season; 2020 salaries have not been posted by the players’ association.

“Paul wants to stay in D.C.” another person close to the situation said. “It should work out.”

Team officials and Arriola’s representatives said they did not want to comment.

Before getting hurt, the U.S. national team winger had expanded his importance to United both on and off the field in becoming a cornerstone of the organization’s ambitions.

Since arriving from Mexican club Tijuana in August 2017, Arriola has made 68 regular season appearances (64 starts) and posted 14 goals and 12 assists. He has played several positions, filling voids on the backline and in central midfield besides manning the flanks.

Arriola is rehabbing his right knee in Northern Virginia and, with a recovery timetable of up to nine months, he expected to miss the entire season. However, with sports on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic and MLS looking to extend the season into the winter, Arriola might play again this year.

Before the league shut down on March 12, MLS had a May 5 deadline to place players on the season-ending injury list. Such a move allows the impacted team to receive up to $250,000 in additional salary cap space to sign another player.

United seemed certain of exercising that option. But with the league expected to push back all key dates, United has time to monitor Arriola’s progress.

This year, the organization has already signed attacker Julian Gressel, defender Steven Birnbaum and midfielder-defender Russell Canouse to long-term deals.

