They appeared, in a bouquet, on the statue of the 2006 Derby winner Barbaro outside the track’s front gates, left as an offering along with a sign that read “Churchill Downs/Louisville, Kentucky/ Vaccine Derby, “The Race Is On”/Brought To You By Corona.” In the infield, they were planted in the shape of a horseshoe.

Like everything else, they were different this year — red gardenias, instead of roses.

“Our horticulture guy, Matt Bizzell, he wanted to plant some things.” said Darren Rogers, the senior director of communications for Churchill Downs. “He thought it was proper."

The stables and stands sat open and empty Saturday at Churchill Downs. Cyclists, runners and out-of-towners on day trips gathered outside the track’s gates to take pictures with Barbaro and pay their respects for a Derby moved from Saturday to Sept. 5 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, just the third time in history the race has been held outside the month of May. No more than 10 or so gathered at a time as the state remains under a stay-at-home order from Gov. Andy Beshear (D).

Central Avenue, which leads from downtown Louisville to the track, was missing its usual thicket of traffic. The silence in surrounding neighborhoods was eerie, as vendors were gone and residents who usually rake in profit during the Derby couldn’t offer up their front lawns for parking.

Wagner’s, the famous diner established in 1922 that has grown synonymous with the Derby — “Wagner’s is Churchill Downs; Churchill Downs is Wagner’s,” it boasts on its website — was closed Saturday, its vast parking lot empty. Other businesses opened but were slow on what is usually the most lucrative day of their year. At Sissy’s Liquors, located in a residential district just two blocks from the grounds, clerks sat behind the counter and talked in an empty store.

“It looks like nothing is going on. Everybody is missing … we have way more inventory. Double, maybe triple,” said Peter Patel, who has been working at the store for 10 years. “Hopefully it will come back in September. Maybe we will make it back.”

Churchill Downs looked crisply white and majestic, proudly manicured and showing off for all of 30 masked journalists stomping about, many of whom dressed for the occasion. For some, it was the first sighting of a pocket square in some time.

“I would’ve been on the back side, talking to a few folks, wishing them luck, and then I’d be on the front side, walking around, talking to our team members just saying thank you,” said Kevin Flanery, who has been the President of Churchill Downs since 2009 and had to pause a few times Saturday morning to collect himself. “ … If you’ve never been here, you just can’t imagine what this day is like, 150,000-plus people, this place would be jam- packed. When the gates open at 8 a.m., they literally run for the benches to get their spots and just to have a great time. There’s a sense of community that is unmatched to anything I’ve ever been in.”

The photo-takers at the track’s front gates included both those who had planned a trip and those who woke up and simply felt the place’s pull.

Gwyn Lavin, a lifelong Louisville resident who politely declined to give her age and how many Derbys she had attended (“Let’s just say I started in elementary school and I haven’t missed any,” she said), fell into the latter group.

“You know, I never really thought about it until this morning and I thought, ‘Aw, I’m just gonna ride down there and see it,’” Lavin said. “Everyone’s worried this weekend about, oh my God, the hotels are empty. The restaurants, you can’t even go in. And usually, it’s a big family affair. People who don’t come [to Churchill Downs] host Derby parties and maybe do a little betting on the side. It’s a rite of passage in the spring. They always joke, 'Don’t plant your flowers until Derby weekend. But Kentucky’s done the right thing. It’s just kind of weird. You don’t know what else to go do.”

Diane Farrell, Lori Parks and Abbie Funke of Dayton, Ohio, brought plenty of frivolity to the gathering. The trio had donned their best lids, grabbed stick horses and put on bathrobes — “Because it’s quarantine Derby,” Funke said — for a nearly three-hour planned drive to Churchill Downs.

For the past 11 years, Farrell has hosted a Derby party that strives to match the spectacle and fashion of the race itself with hat designing contests and real horses in her backyard. She didn’t want to let Saturday pass without celebrating. Nor did Joey Robinson, a 35-year Louisville resident, and Lydia Powell, a native of Frankfurt, Ky., both of whom usually celebrate with a party at home.

The pair stopped outside the front gates on their way to a hike, passing a couple leaving the Barbaro statue with what looked like mint juleps in hand as they climbed into a car. Robinson and Powell skipped the drinks but brought wide-brimmed hats for the occasion.

It was Powell's first visit to Churchill Downs. She felt a stately pride swell looking at the locked gates.