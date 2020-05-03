— While working out in a park, he gets ejected because he is violating its novel coronavirus closure but receives an apology from Mayor Jane Castor.

— He tries to visit Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich’s house and mistakenly walks into Leftwich’s next-door neighbor’s home. Then an NFL probe determines Brady did not violate the league’s offseason work rules.

— An auction to benefit those in need of food nets an $800,000 bid for four tickets to Brady’s first Buccaneers home game, his jersey and cleats from that game and dinner with Titanic Tom.

I have said it before and I will say it again: Nothing bad ever happens to this guy. The sun shines on him nearly 24-7, and even when it rains, he walks between the drops.

What a 21st century for this guy — the tuck rule leads to his first Super Bowl title; he has season-ending knee injury in 2008 but hasn’t been touched on or off the field since; he overcomes both Spygate and Deflategate for six championships total.

Meanwhile …

In one of the freakish oddities of my checkered life, Brady and I shared the same agent for 17 years — I am not making this up — and in that period of time, TB12 earned about $225 million in NFL contracts and I earned less than $50,000 in deals our rep brought to me. Essentially, we are a latter-day Henry and Tommie Aaron: Together, the brothers combined for 768 home runs; together, TB12 and I combined for almost $225.1 million in salary.

(Column Intermission: Speaking of Cutler, the longtime Chicago Bears quarterback and Kristin Cavallari are getting a divorce. I guess she finally looked at his NFL stats.)

The fact of the matter is, in just about every walk of life, Brady outdistances me.

He played football, basketball and baseball in high school. I played ping-pong, pinball and hooky.

He graduated from Michigan with a general studies degree. I graduated from Maryland with an American studies degree. America is a big subject, but “general” is even bigger, no?

He was lightly regarded in his field coming out of college as a sixth-round pick. I have been lightly regarded in my field to this very day.

He has won three NFL MVP awards. I took first place in the 2005 U.S. Bowler Writing Competition in the “editorial” category.

He has played himself in “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy” and “Entourage.” I played myself in the 2005 ESPN drama “Tilt.” Note: 2005 was a big year for me.

He advocates drinking one-thirty-second of your body weight in water each day. I buy Orange Crush by the keg.

He is friends with President Trump. I voted for Ralph Nader in 2000.

He favors Transcendental Meditation. I close my eyes when “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” comes on.

He launched his own line of vegan snacks. I eat Fritos and Bugles.

He is self-isolating in Derek Jeter’s 30,000-square-foot home that he is renting. I am self-isolating in my 1,300-square-foot home that my bank owns.

He has had endorsement deals with Aston Martin, Beautyrest, Cadillac, Foot Locker, Glaceau Smartwater, IWC watches, Nike, Sam Adams, Tag Heuer watches, Ugg footwear, Under Armour, Upper Deck, Visa and Wheaties. I give unpaid plugs to Yuengling in this column.

His book, “The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance,” reached No. 1 on the New York Times’ bestseller list. My book, “Hold On, Honey, I’ll Take You to the Hospital at Halftime,” can occasionally be found at yard sales.

On the other hand, he has been married only once. I got him there.

Ask The Slouch

Q. Now that POTUS has suggested injections of disinfectant and UV rays, is Barry Bonds on his way to Cooperstown? (Malcolm Wilson; Kensington, Md.)

A. Pay the man, Shirley.

Q. How many episodes of “The Last Dance” do we have to wade through before they get to Ickey Woods? (Steve McClemons; Arlington, Va.)

A. Pay the man, Shirley.

Q. Under the NCAA’s student-athlete rule changes, can I buy my seats directly from a player and avoid the middleman markup? (Steve Smith; Potomac, Md.)

A. Pay the man, Shirley.

Q. Wait, wasn’t the NFL’s pass interference replay review supposed to take care of “contact tracing?” (Terry Golden; Vienna, Va.)

A. Pay the man, Shirley.

Q. Would it be worth $1.25 if I nominated you for the “Noble Prize” in poker? (Jeff Gold; Columbia, Md.)

A. Pay the man, Shirley.

Q. The Orioles are having a better year, don’t you think? (Steve Owings; Spokane, Wash.)

A. Pay the man, Shirley.