The Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Sept. 5 at Churchill Downs, but uncertainty remains. Will the race be run before empty stands because of the novel coronavirus pandemic? Will it be run at all if conditions haven’t significantly improved by late summer or if there is a second wave of infection?

“We’re going to run the Kentucky Derby in 2020,” Churchill Downs President Kevin Flanery said Saturday. “Matt Winn [the legendary, late president of the racetrack] famously said, ‘I don’t care if there are two horses on the track and two fans in the stands; the Kentucky Derby will be run.’ That’s true today as well.”

The Derby was moved from its traditional date in May to the second weekend of June in 1945 because of the war. James F. Byrnes, who led the Office of War Mobilization, explained that the war effort needed the manpower used to keep racetracks running. Gasoline and trains typically used to take fans to the track could be put to better use elsewhere.

“There is only one thing to do,” Winn, who helped raise the Derby to prominence, told the Courier Journal at the time. “Obey the boss.”

Victory in Europe came three days after the race was to be run, and Byrnes reinstated horse racing. The Derby went off June 9.

This year, Churchill Downs officials started holding races without fans Saturday, and Bill Carstanjen, the track’s chief executive, is “fairly optimistic” that the Derby will take place come September.

“There’s still going to be social distancing issues,” Carstanjen said in a recent call with investors and analysts. “Whatever is capable of being done in this country in four months, whatever can be done, whatever is the maximum acceptable processes and protocols, that’s where we’ll be. That’s what we’ll be offering, and that’s what we’ll do. So I’m fairly optimistic. I’m more than cautiously optimistic. I am optimistic that we’ll find a way through this.”

The pandemic threw off racing’s Triple Crown schedule. The Preakness, originally set for May 16, was moved to Oct. 3. The plan for the third leg, the Belmont Stakes, has it remaining on calendar for June 6 at Belmont Park and on Saturday New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced that horse racing without fans can begin in the state June. 1. The spring/summer meet at Belmont Park on Long Island was scheduled to begin April 24 and was called off because of the pandemic. Dave O’Rourke, the head of the New York Racing Association, offered no clue about plans for the Belmont Stakes.

The Breeders’ Cup, the year’s final big horse racing event, is set for Nov. 6-7 at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky.

As for races earlier this month, trainer Bob Baffert’s Charlatan and Nadal, both heavily favored, won their divisions in the $500,000, Grade I Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park. Baffert was the trainer when American Pharoah and Justify won the Triple Crown in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

Charlatan led wire-to-wire, winning for the third time in three races. He covered 1⅛ miles in 1 minute 48.49 seconds and paid $2.80 in the first-division race. Basin finished six lengths back, and Gouverneur Morris was third. The race marked the stakes debut for Charlatan, whose first two wins at Santa Anita Park were by a combined 16 lengths.

“They told me we were smoking,” jockey Martin Garcia said afterward. “I went [three-quarters] in 1:09, and he was just galloping. He did it all within himself. I felt someone coming at the [three-eighths pole], and I let him go. He just took off. That’s a sign of a really good horse.”

In the second-division race, Nadal took the lead in the second turn and held off charges by runner-up King Guillermo and third-place Finnick the Fierce to win in 1:48.34. Nadal, who paid $3.80, is undefeated in four races.