On Sunday night, as Parts 5 and 6 aired, it was a University of Oklahoma defensive end’s turn to complain.

“People in my DM’s like I was the one beefin with Jordan,” tweeted that Isaiah Thomas. He made it clear he was more amused than actually angered, posting a crying-with-laughter emoji while adding in a subsequent tweet, “Can’t catch a break man.”

That came a week after a better-known Isaiah Thomas, the longtime NBA player who is currently a free agent — and who was named after Isiah Thomas — offered similar gripes.

“Y’all be tweeting me mad at me like I was tryna hurt Jordan lol,” the diminutive point guard said then on Twitter. He followed that by saying some people on social media were “beefin with me thinkin im the OG.”

People in my DM’s like I was the one beefin with Jordan — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_t55) May 4, 2020

Y’all be tweeting me mad at me like I was tryna hurt Jordan lol — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 27, 2020

At least Isiah Thomas was given a chance to speak up for himself in “The Last Dance.” Unfortunately, his attempt to explain why he and other Detroit players left the floor without shaking the hands of Jordan and the Bulls at the end of the 1991 Eastern Conference finals served mostly as an opportunity for Jordan to take some major verbal shots nearly three decades later.

“Well, I know it’s all bulls---,” Jordan said in last week’s Part 4 of the series. “Whatever he says now, it wasn’t his true actions then. He’s had time enough to think about it, or the reaction of the public has changed his perspective. You can show me anything you want; there’s no way you can convince me he wasn’t an a--hole.”

Thomas stirred the pot further when he told CBS Sports last week that Jordan, regarded by many as the best player in NBA history, ranked just fourth on his list of the greatest players he ever faced, behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. Then came Sunday’s Part 5, which included a look at how Thomas was left off the 1992 Olympic “Dream Team” presumably because of the dislike for him held by Jordan and other stars at the time.

Even so, Jordan had words of praise for Thomas during Sunday’s “Last Dance” episodes. “I respect Isiah Thomas’s talent,” he said. “To me the best point guard of all time is Magic Johnson, and right behind him is Isiah Thomas.”

Jordan couldn’t help but temper his compliments with enmity, though. “No matter how much I hate him,” he added of Thomas, “I respect his game.”

Isaiah Thomas, the 31-year-old former star for the Celtics who most recently played for the Wizards, added no such reservations last week to an expression of affection for Jordan’s nemesis.

With Isiah Thomas turning 59 on Thursday, his near-namesake tweeted, “Happy birthday to my mentor and one of the best to ever do it.”

Earlier in the week, Isaiah Thomas posted a pair of photos showing him and Isiah Thomas together. Neither had a caption, but the message was clear: We’re friends, but we are, in fact, different people.

It’s not the first time Isaiah Thomas has felt the wrath of fans because of his connection to his NBA predecessor. During his rookie season in 2012, Thomas was booed heavily at Madison Square Garden every time he touched the ball, as Knicks fans used him to vent their displeasure with Isiah Thomas, who had a disastrous reign as the team’s president of basketball operations and head coach from 2003 to 2008.

“I knew they were going to boo at least once,” Isaiah Thomas said after the game. “I didn’t think they were going to boo the whole time, but it is what it is.”

On Sunday, that Isaiah Thomas pointed out that he was so excited for the latest episodes of “The Last Dance” he was wearing Bulls shorts for the occasion. His loyalties may have been somewhat divided, though, considering that a few days earlier he shared footage of Isiah Thomas torching the Trail Blazers in the 1990 NBA Finals.

“I was feeling it this game since I guess I’m him lol,” Isaiah Thomas joked then about Isiah Thomas.

