NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell praised Shula “as one of the greatest coaches and contributors in the history of our game. He made an extraordinarily positive impact on so many lives. The winningest coach in NFL history and the only one to lead a team to a perfect season, Coach Shula lived an unparalleled football life. As a player, Hall of Fame coach, and longtime member and co-chair of the NFL Competition Committee, he was a remarkable teacher and mentor who for decades inspired excellence and exemplified integrity. His iconic legacy will endure through his family and continue to inspire generations to come.”

Shula was remembered for more than just wins, although he had an NFL-record 347. His teams had a losing record only twice (in 1976 and 1988) and, of course, he coached the Dolphins to a perfect, 17-0 season in 1972. The team is the only one to complete an entire season undefeated and untied from the opening game through the Super Bowl or championship game.

“There are nearly 7.8b people in the world,” Twan Russell, a Dolphins linebacker from 2000-2002, tweeted. “How many will say they’ve impacted as many people as @DonShula? He was an imperfect man striving for perfection and got it once. The rest of the time he came really close. What a legacy we were given. #RIPGOAT”

Long after his retirement, he earned the respect of Dolphins players — even those he didn’t know.

“’One thing I never want to be accused of is not working.’ RIP Coach Don Shula,” former running back Kenyan Drake, who played for Miami from 2016-19, tweeted. “Even though I never personally met Coach Shula that quote was on the wall above the doors before you walked out of the facility in Miami. Through the best and worst days it reminded me to never settle for less than my best. Thanks coach.”

Bill Cowher, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ former coach and now a CBS broadcaster, praised Shula for helping him. “We lost one of the most iconic men in the history of NFL coaching in Don Shula. His leadership and wisdom helped to guide me and many others who have made a life in coaching football,” he tweeted. “Thank you Coach Shula. May your spirit and legacy live on forever. RIP”

Jimmy Johnson, the former Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys coach and Fox NFL analyst, made his name as the coach at the University of Miami and he praised Shula as “one of the greatest of all time” and someone who “set the standard.”

Although the Miami Herald reported that his death was not related to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Richmond Webb, an offensive lineman for the team from 1990-2000, told the Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad that he regrets how the virus will take away the immediate public gathering to celebrate Shula’s life. He remembered his former coach as “a teacher. A great coach. A legend,” he told Schad. “Highly intelligent. Very tough and demanding. But cared about his players.”

From 2013 -- President @BarackObama on Don Shula: "Coach Shula retired with more wins than any coach in NFL history. Each and every time that perfect record has been challenged, team after team has fallen short." RIP. pic.twitter.com/kFTWh8PyPw — CSPAN (@cspan) May 4, 2020

Shula won two Super Bowls with the Dolphins and was the coach of the Colts when they lost to Joe Namath and the New York Jets in Super Bowl III.

Our deepest condolences go out to the family of legendary Baltimore Colts and @MiamiDolphins head coach Don Shula after his passing this morning. pic.twitter.com/55DRpipYA8 — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 4, 2020

As for Shula himself, he told the Miami Herald that he wanted to be remembered as someone who “won within the rules, that he had players that took a lot of pride in playing within the rules. And that his teams played an exciting brand of football, wide open football, that made it exciting for the fans.

“I want them to say that his players loved it, the coaches loved it, the fans loved it and I loved it — when we won. I want them to say that we did it all the right way. Always the right way.”

