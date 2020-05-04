That was the 1972 Miami Dolphins, who went 17-0 that memorable season, capped by a 14-7 victory over the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl VII. Shula became the youngest coach in NFL history when the Baltimore Colts hired him at 33 in 1963, and when he retired after 26 years with Miami, he had won 347 games, including the postseason — still a league record.

Shula had a reputation as a tough guy who could intimidate his players with a simple, frowning glare. And yet, when I had my first knee-knocking interview with him late in that 1972 season, he could not have been more kindly in accommodating a young Washington Post reporter assigned to chronicle the last few games of his team’s undefeated run.

I had mostly covered high school and college sports up to that point. But when it appeared the Redskins and Dolphins seemed destined to meet in the Super Bowl, I was sent south to Miami for the playoffs to produce features and game stories for the daily paper and collect enough material to write articles for a potential Super Bowl preview section.

During our first session, Shula truly treated me as an old friend — mainly, I still believe, because I worked for the same newspaper that had covered the final season of his seven-year playing career in 1957. He had been cut by the Colts after training camp that year and was picked up by Redskins Coach Joe Kuharich, starting 11 games at cornerback before deciding to retire.

Back in 1972, Shula had a small office at the Dolphins’ threadbare training facility at tiny St. Thomas College. As we began, the first name he mentioned was Shirley Povich, the late, great Post sports editor and columnist. “Please give him my best,” Shula said. When I told him that Povich had been heavily involved in hiring me, that cinched it. I had him one-on-one for almost an hour, causing considerable consternation from the Miami writers.

That day, Shula regaled me with stories that included taking his first coaching job as a University of Virginia assistant in 1958. He was 27 and was paid the handsome sum of $3,500 to help coach a 1-9 team in his only season there.

He recalled the day he left Washington with his new bride, Dorothy, for the ride south to Charlottesville to begin his coaching career. He laughed and told me that somehow they had managed to stuff all of their worldly possessions into the back seat and trunk of their car, but what a disaster that first season had been for the newly married couple.

There obviously were far better days to come, especially after he arrived in Baltimore as the Colts began to dominate the NFL. Still, despite two Super Bowl appearances, including that devastating 16-7 loss to the New York Jets and Joe Namath in Super Bowl III, and a 71-23-4 regular season record in Baltimore, Shula knew full well his reputation was on the line when he entered Super Bowl VII against the Redskins.

“If we had won 16 games in a row and lost the Super Bowl, it would have been a disaster, especially for me,” he said in a 2007 interview, according to the Associated Press. “That would have been my third Super Bowl loss. I was 0-2 in Super Bowls, and people always seemed to bring that up: ‘You can’t win the big one.’ ”

During that week, when Redskins Coach George Allen was a nervous wreck and raging about all the news conferences he had to attend, Shula seemed a tad more relaxed. One day, he charmed the gathered media when he began an early news conference by saying, “Good morning, breakfast clubbers.”

And then he did win the biggest one of all against the Redskins. The Dolphins repeated as champions the following year, when they finished 15-2 by defeating the Minnesota Vikings, 24-7, in ­Super Bowl VIII.

In all, Shula coached for 33 years and had just two losing seasons. He had three Hall of Fame quarterbacks — John ­Unitas, Bob Griese and Dan Marino — and was a first-ballot selection himself in 1997.

Bum Phillips, the colorful late Houston Oilers coach, best summed up Shula’s career with the highest compliment in coaching: “Don Shula can take his’n and beat your’n, and he could take your’n and beat his’n.”