Bivens checked Facebook and saw that police in Pittsylvania County, located in southern Virginia, were searching for his brother-in-law Matthew Thomas Bernard, then 18. With the help of his team, Bivens quickly made arrangements to return home to Keeling, Va., but after arriving at an airport in Chattanooga he still had not been able to reach anyone for more details.

Speaking Sunday with the pastor of a church based in Danville, Va., Bivens said he then checked Facebook again.

“First headline I see is two females and a small child were gone,” Bivens said. “I immediately knew that was them.

“I found out my family was gone over a Facebook headline, and I just immediately began to scream in the middle of the airport.”

Bernard was arrested that day after police spotted him running naked through a neighborhood and accosting a passerby. He was charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of 24-year-old Emily Bernard Bivens, his sister and Bivens’s wife; Cullen Micah Bivens, her 14-month-old son; and Joan Denise Jefferson Bernard, her 62-year-old mother.

Bernard is scheduled for a competency treatment review next week in Pittsylvania Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, after an earlier mental evaluation determined he was unfit to stand trial (per the Chatham Star Tribune).

Shortly after Bernard’s arrest, an uncle of his said he could not in his “wildest dreams” have imagined such a thing happening, as he described the triple-murder suspect as a regular churchgoer who was a student at a local community college.

“This boy’s a Christian,” said the uncle, Bryant Bernard (via WSLS). “Went to church every Sunday, every Wednesday, every Sunday night. Taught youth groups. Just an all-around perfect kid, in my opinion.”

Bernard added (via CNN) that his nephew was “having bad dreams” the previous week and claimed he’d “seen demons around his bed.”

“He said something to his mother that something’s going on and it’s got to stop today,” the uncle said of Matthew Thomas Bernard, “and he left.”

Bivens was accompanied on his flight from Chattanooga by his manager with the Biscuits, former major league player Morgan Ensberg, and the two were met by other members of the Rays organization in Charlotte for a connecting flight.

“It could have been a whole lot worse for me if I didn’t have anyone there,” Bivens said, but he added that his journey home made for an extremely difficult experience.

“The only thing I really remember from the whole plane ride is I just kind of went through periods of — I just stared at the back of the seat the whole time, trying to get my mind to wrap around what I’m hearing,” Bivens said. “It’s almost kind of like, ‘This isn’t really happening.’ I was more in a state of shock.

“I would go through periods of shaking. Then I would start to lose it a little bit and break down and cry,” he continued. “It was kind of like a circle. The plane rides just seemed like they took forever.”

Bivens arrived home to find a large group of family members had gathered, at which point “we hugged and we cried for 30 minutes.”

“It was just an experience,” he told Travis Gore, pastor of the River Church, during a faith-oriented discussion streamed on social media. “It’s unbelievable how much I can vividly remember from the day. And it’s kind of unbelievable to see how far things have come from that day, also.”

Bivens spent the rest of the season in his hometown before making a trip in September to Tropicana Field, the Rays’ major league stadium in St. Petersburg, Fla., to see some teammates and meet with management (per the Tampa Bay Times). He then pitched from November through January for a team in Perth, Australia, giving him a chance to get away before reporting to a spring training camp in March that was called off because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Two days after his family members were killed, Bivens posted a lengthy note to social media in which he said, “My life as I knew it is destroyed. The pain my family and I feel is unbearable and cannot be put into words. I shake and tremble at the thought of our future without them.”

Subsequent posts by Bivens included commemorations of what would have been his wife’s 25th birthday and their fourth anniversary. Many posts emphasized the importance of his faith in God, as well as his belief that he will be reunited with his family members.

In their discussion Sunday, Gore asked Bivens to explain something he recently said in church about being “finally able to laugh at the devil’s plan.”

“We know Emily and Cullen are beyond his grasp now,” Bivens replied. “I just felt this whole ordeal had just been a ploy from the enemy to destroy me, to destroy my family and just drag us down.”

He added that after he read a verse from the Bible that included the message, “Take heart, for I have overcome the world,” it “completely flipped a switch in my heart.”

“That moment, for me, was one of the biggest moments where I just knew God was with me, and the only thing I knew to do was just laugh in the enemy’s face, because he thought he had won,” Bivens said. “But all he’s done is awoken a sleeping giant, and as long as I’m here on this Earth, every day I wake up my goal is to pile-drive him right in the face.”

Asked to share the toughest part of his experience, Bivens said it was when he returned home and “walked in my son’s bedroom for the first time and realized I was never going to see him on this Earth again.”

“That was the worst moment in my life,” he said. “Nothing ever will come close to feeling the way I felt at that moment. Then again, I know I will see him again one day, and it won’t be long.”

