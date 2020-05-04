AD

The league had been planning to play one game in Mexico City at Azteca Stadium and four games in London, two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and two at Wembley Stadium, during the season. The Jacksonville Jaguars were to host two of the London games. The Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons also were to host international games. Instead, they will be scheduled to play all of their home games at their home stadiums.

“After considerable analysis, we believe the decision to play all our games domestically this season is the right one for our players, our clubs, and all our fans in the US, Mexico and UK,” Christopher Halpin, the NFL’s chief strategy and growth officer, said in a written statement. “We greatly appreciate the support of our governmental and stadium partners in Mexico and the United Kingdom, who all agree with this decision, and we look forward to returning for games in both countries in the 2021 season.”

The NFL repeatedly has said that it intends to release its schedule for the 2020 season this week. That schedule is to reflect the league’s intention to play a full 16-game regular season over 17 weeks beginning on time in September, NFL officials have said. The Super Bowl is scheduled to be played Feb. 7 in Tampa. The league has expressed the hope that stadiums will be packed with fans for games beginning in the fall.

But Goodell and other league officials also have acknowledged that the NFL is doing contingency planning based on coronavirus-related issues and lockdown orders. According to people familiar with the NFL’s planning, the contingencies being mulled include a delayed or shortened season, games in empty or partially filled stadiums and games being rescheduled or relocated. The schedule is being constructed with those possibilities in mind, according to those close to the process.

