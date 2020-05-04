With the NFL set to announce the 2020 schedule this week, here’s an exclusive look at how the @MiamiDolphins are safely preparing @HardRockStadium for the upcoming season amid the pandemic, including a major accreditation. Our report on @GMA pic.twitter.com/ogbCOE7UuB — Victor Oquendo (@VictorOquendo) May 4, 2020

Entering and leaving the stadium also would be changed to give everyone more space.

“We would have times to come in for security at different gates so people would be separated out, in terms of when they enter the stadium,” Garfinkel said. “We would exit the stadium much like a church environment, where each row exits so people aren’t filing out all at the same time in a herd.”

To accomplish this, capacity might have to be limited, ABC reports. Instead of the 65,000 fans Hard Rock Stadium can hold, attendance could be held to only 15,000 for this coming season so that everyone can keep a proper distance. Left unsaid was how the Dolphins would handle this limitation considering that the team’s season ticket base most likely exceeds 15,000 (in 2012, for instance, it was at 30,000).

According to ESPN, Hard Rock Stadium is the first public facility in the nation to hold “STAR” accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council, which is a division of ISSA, a worldwide trade association for the cleaning industry. That means stadium officials have plans in place for cleaning, disinfecting and infectious-disease prevention to control the spread of a virus such as the coronavirus.

