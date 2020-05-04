No fans will be allowed on the course and the competitors will follow the Center for Disease Control’s social-distancing guidelines, with “appropriate testing measures” utilized “to help protect the health and safety of the golfers, production crew and others on site.” NBC’s broadcast team will mostly handle the play-by-play from off-site facilities — Mike Tirico will broadcast from his home in Michigan — though reporters Jerry Foltz and Steve Sands will be on the course with the golfers.

“I’m really excited to team up with Rory and to get back out on the golf course,” Johnson said in a statement. “Seminole is a great venue and it will be cool to show it to the world through this event. I’m sure Rickie and Matthew will be ready for us, but hopefully Rory and I can take them and help generate a lot of money and support for charities and those affected most by covid-19.”

Lets go partner @matthew_wolff5 !! 5/17 we tee it up against @McIlroyRory and @DJohnsonPGA in a 2 on 2 skins game at Seminole pic.twitter.com/H22pUXECJn — Rickie Fowler (@RickieFowler) May 4, 2020

Golf’s back boys! Stoked to team up with @RickieFowler and take on @McIlroyRory & @DJohnsonPGA to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts for the heroes on the frontlines 🙏 see you 5/17 for @TaylorMadeGolf #DrivingRelief! pic.twitter.com/s23dpL2zTx — Matthew Wolff (@matthew_wolff5) May 4, 2020

Last month, the PGA Tour announced that it hopes to resume its schedule in mid-June without fans present on the courses. Men’s pro golf has been on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic since mid-March, when play was halted after one round of the Players Championship.

The skins match is the second announced charity event featuring some of golf’s biggest names. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, paired with NFL greats Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, will square off at some point in May, though the date and the course have yet to be announced.

McIlroy and Johnson will be playing for the American Nurses Foundation while Fowler and Wolff will be competing for the CDC Foundation, with UnitedHealth Group putting up the $3 million prize. Farmers Insurance also has pledged $1 million for a birdies-and-eagles pool to benefit Off Their Plate, an organization that provides meals to health-care workers and helps local restaurant workers who have been affected by the pandemic.

