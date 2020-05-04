“We’re not taking that chance today,” the Golden State Warriors coach said on the Runnin’ Plays podcast. “I guarantee you that. If that happened with Steph [Curry] or Klay [Thompson] or any of our players, no way we’re dealing with that.”

Jordan came down with food poisoning from eating pizza the night before the game in Salt Lake City and was seriously ill hours afterward. “He had an IV at the shoot-around,” Kerr said. “We were at a high school in Park City, 45 minutes outside of Salt Lake, for that Finals game, and … he could barely move.”

A pale, clammy and weak Jordan managed to score 17 points in the second half and played 44 minutes, with his three-pointer giving the Bulls the lead with 25 seconds left. They went on to win, 90-88.

Although Kerr believes times have changed, players — particularly superstars — wield more power now than ever. Curry pushed to return to action on March 1, three months after he broke his hand, and the Warriors staff moved his return date back four days because, Kerr said, he had participated in only two scrimmages. Curry, whose hand had healed, “was not thrilled,” Kerr told reporters. “Steph is always very rational and easy to speak with, so he put up a little bit of a fight but also understood why we wanted to take extra precaution. So he’s okay with it.”

The Warriors stood at 15-50, their season essentially over even before the novel coronavirus pandemic shut down the NBA on March 11.

“I’d like to think we’re smarter today and we’ve taken more decisions out of players’ hands,” Kerr told the podcast, “more medical decisions out of players’ hands.”

“It’s a different era and a different time,” Kerr continued. “I think we value players differently. We have more help medically. We understand how to work players more in terms of resting them and preparing them for the long haul of the season.”

Kerr brings an unusually weighty resume that includes playing on five NBA title-winning teams and coaching the Warriors to three titles to any conversation about whether or when a play should play. He showed that he would not back down when he was a supporting player on Jordan’s Bulls team. Kerr did not back down when defending Jordan in practice in 1997, responding to trash talk and aggressive play by hitting Jordan in the chest. That got Kerr punched in the face and Jordan ejected

“I have a lot of patience as a human being, but I tend to snap at some point because I’m extremely competitive, too,” Kerr said in an upcoming episode of ESPN’s “The Last Dance.” “I’m just not really good enough to back it up usually. But I’m going to fight.”

