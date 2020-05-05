Banners depicting face mask-wearing fans were stretched across random seats, making for a surreal backdrop to the action.

It was surreal on the field, too. During introductions, players wore face masks as they stood along the baseline; rules call for them to wear face masks at all times in all areas other than on the playing field and in the dugouts. Umpires wore masks and gloves, with home-plate umpires adding another lay of protection with cloth face masks.

AD

AD

Other concessions to the coronavirus mean there will be no shaking of hands, no high-fives. And that most ubiquitous sports activity — spitting — is prohibited. For Suwon’s KT Wiz team, protection extended even to the ceremonial first pitch.

KT Wiz held a socially distant first pitch before their game today pic.twitter.com/DR0R9wulRi — Dan Kurtz (@MyKBO) May 5, 2020

Participants are tested regularly and, if any one member of a team tests positive for the virus, the league will be shut down for at least three weeks.

One other big difference? Cheerleaders. Each team has a squad that cheers no matter what the score and sings, with a song for each batter as he steps to the plate.

As for Opening Day, the action began in fits and starts. There was a rain delay in the Samsung Lions-NC Dinos game, shown on ESPN, because nothing is going right in 2020.

AD

Oh come on world pic.twitter.com/Bx6Anz0cFD — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) May 5, 2020

And the game between the Kia Tigers and Kiwoom Heroes was delayed because of smoke from a fire in a building near the ballpark.

AD

We have a smoke delay, there is a building on fire near one of the stadiums pic.twitter.com/b5mUnkO10t — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) May 5, 2020

But there was baseball. Real, live baseball. There was even a bat flip.

For one fan, it was enough just to know what was going on inside the stadium in Incheon.

“I feel great,” Cho Ki-hyun, a 65-year-old SK Wyverns fan who shared a mattress with three other fans, told the Associated Press as he watched the game on a tablet from outside the stadium. “I am delighted just to hear the sounds of a baseball game from outside.”

Until Major League Baseball starts up in America, the 10-team KBO will supply action for ESPN, which will show live games six times a week.