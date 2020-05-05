“If there was a way to misspend money, it seems DHS leadership or their grantees thought of it and tried it,” State Auditor Shad White said Monday (via the Clarion Ledger and the Associated Press). White went on to say the audit “shows the most egregious misspending my staff have seen in their careers at the Office of the State Auditor.”

Favre, a Mississippi native and resident, does not face criminal charges and the payments to him are what the audit refers to as “questioned” costs because, according to White, “auditors either saw clear misspending or could not verify the money had been lawfully spent.”

Favre Enterprises, according to the audit, received payments of $500,000 in December 2017 and $600,000 in June 2018 for speeches from the Mississippi Community Education Center, one of the nonprofit groups with contracts with the DHS to spend money through the TANF. “[U]pon a cursory review of those dates, auditors were able to determine that the individual contracted did not speak nor was he present for those events,” the audit states, adding that the amount was “unreasonable.” Favre’s agent, Bus Cook, has not immediately responded to a request for comment from The Post.

In addition, the audit said the MCEC spent $1.3 million for three 12-week fitness boot camps conducted by a group called Victory Sports Foundation and White said some participants paid but were not screened for TANF eligibility. According to the audit, state legislators and other elected officials took the fitness classes for free. White added that the nonprofit group, and not the participants, is responsible for the spending at issue. Paul Lacoste, who runs Victory, said he did not know he was receiving welfare money, according to the Clarion Ledger.

Also receiving funds were former pro wrestlers Ted DiBiase and his sons, Ted Jr. and Brett, for work that the audit says was never done and for “unreasonable” travel costs.

Among those facing charges are John Davis, the DHS director from January 2016 until July 2019, and Nancy New, the MCEC leader. The Clarion Ledger and other outlets have been reporting on the DHS and MCEC for months, but the scope of the misspending only came to light with Monday’s audit, which also showed that a second nonprofit, the Family Resource Center of North Mississippi, also made many questionable or allegedly inappropriate expenditures using welfare cash.

Officials alleged that Davis limited outside monitoring of welfare grants, “unilaterally” controlling much of the money himself, according to Stephanie Palmertree, an auditor who helped compiled the report. Auditors say that, among other things, they uncovered forged documents, a limited or nonexistent process for vetting contracts and fraudulent accounting.

The audit will be sent to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, White said, and federal officials will decide whether to sanction the state.