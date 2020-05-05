“And he wants every rep. You’re in full pads and he’s going at it like it’s Sunday. That’s just how he looks. That’s how he’s always been. He loves football. There’s no other place he’d rather be than the practice field, game day. Everything about football, he loves.”

Gase’s feelings toward Gore apparently have lingered into 2020: On Tuesday, his Jets reportedly signed Gore to a one-year free agent deal. It’ll be their third pairing, as Gase was a 49ers offensive assistant in 2008 during Gore’s time in San Francisco.

Gore, who turns 37 on May 14, rushed for only 599 yards and averaged 3.6 yards per carry last season for the Bills, both career lows. Nevertheless, he received high marks both for his veteran locker room presence and for mentoring Bills rookie Devin Singletary, who started eight games and averaged more than five yards per attempt.

Devin Singletary is ALWAYS in Frank Gore’s back pocket.



He even dresses like him.#GoBills pic.twitter.com/Li67EqlcVE — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) November 3, 2019

The Jets, likewise, will be breaking in a mid-round rookie running back in La’Mical Perine, whom New York took in the draft’s fourth round last month (Singletary was a third-round pick for the Bills in 2019). But they also have veteran Le’Veon Bell, who is coming off the worst statistical season of his career.

A five-time Pro Bowler who began his career with the 49ers in 2005, Gore is the NFL’s third-leading all-time rusher behind Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton (he passed Barry Sanders in career rushing yardage last season and needs more than 1,400 yards to surpass Payton). Gore and Smith are the only running backs with more than 200 career starts, too. But while some think he is a lock for the Hall of Fame, others aren’t so sure: Gore never has been considered the NFL’s best player during his career or even the league’s best running back in any given season.

Still, he gets high marks for his longevity at a position at which long careers are rare. He’s played so long, in fact, that his son will be starting his college career this fall.

By the way: Frank Gore, Jr. will begin his career as a running back at Southern Miss this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 5, 2020

