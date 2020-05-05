To help pass the time during the rain delay, ESPN’s remote broadcast team of Karl Ravech and Eduardo Perez, who did a fine job despite some technical difficulties, interviewed Washington Nationals slugger and former KBO legend Eric Thames. While playing for the Dinos from 2014-2016, Thames hit .349 with 124 home runs and 382 RBI. He had the first 40-home run, 40-stolen base season in league history in 2015 and was presented a certificate of honorary citizenship from Changwon for his “great contributions to heighten the image of the city” on Opening Day the following year.

“It’s awesome to be able to know that you had an impact on a city and a country,” Thames said from his home in Nevada. “That’s definitely hanging in my office. That is like my pride and joy. I was lucky enough to be a part of a great team of guys and our team had a lot of success in that league.”

The 33-year-old Thames signed a one-year contract with the Nationals in January after spending the previous three seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers. He’s been working out and staying ready for Major League Baseball’s potential return this summer since players were sent home from spring training in March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“It really broke my heart because we were all getting in stride and breaking camp and getting to know each other, and then bam, it’s ‘All you guys go home for three months, two months,’” Thames said. “I haven’t forgotten my guys, but I just sit here, I stay inside, I get food and then just work out. Hopefully the next few weeks we start getting after it.”

Thames explained why he never developed a flashy bat flip, a hallmark of the KBO, despite having plenty of opportunities to celebrate home runs during his three seasons in South Korea.

“I swing one-handed and I finish low,” Thames said. “You can’t finish low, because it doesn’t work. If you finish high, that’s when you can just flip, and it’s gone. You can flip and run. That’s why all of the Korean players have the two-handed high [finish] and they just throw it. I tried so hard. … Maybe in an old rec league I’ll learn it, in like 10 years.”

Thames also recalled his 2019 appearance on South Korea’s “The King of Mask Singer” game show — the precursor to Fox’s “The Masked Singer” — and joked that he was trying to get the video of his performance removed from the Internet.

“That was probably the most nervous I’ve ever been,” Thames said. “ … They called me and asked if I was interested. I’m a terrible singer and I said, ‘Why not? Let’s try it. Let’s see what happens.’ I saw a voice coach for about two months, learned how to hit these deep notes and high notes. I just didn’t want to embarrass myself and go out there and have fun. It was hard. I memorized like three Korean songs. It’s crazy, if you don’t say the words the right way, I didn’t want to sing a bad word on accident and offend somebody. … At the end of the day, it was a great experience and I’ll cherish it for the rest of my life.”

In a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, Thames said baseball fans who are new to the KBO should expect more off-speed pitches, bunts and steals than in a typical MLB game. One aspect of the KBO experience was lacking for anyone who stayed up to watch Opening Day on ESPN. At least for the start of the season, the league will not allow spectators in the stands.

“The best part about it was the fans, the cheers, the chants, the music playing throughout the game,” Thames said. “That’s one thing that stinks about this whole thing is that the fans make the game fun and bring the energy. Either way, it’s going to be baseball, that’s all that matters.”

KT Wiz held a socially distant first pitch before their game today pic.twitter.com/DR0R9wulRi — Dan Kurtz (@MyKBO) May 5, 2020

As for Tuesday’s action, Thames’s former team hit three home runs to back a strong outing from starting pitcher Drew Rucinski in a 4-0 win. The Dinos, who led the league in home runs last year, went back-to-back in the sixth inning, and Mo Chang-min punctuated his blast with the first epic bat flip of the 2020 season. Meanwhile, in Gwangju, the Kiwoom Heroes dealt former Nationals manager Matt Williams an 11-2 loss in his managerial debut with the Kia Tigers.

Park Suk-min and Mo Chang-min go back-to-back!



The second guy's bat has not landed yet pic.twitter.com/KV3QNGAmvl — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 5, 2020