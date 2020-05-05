The Wells Fargo Championship, canceled this year because of the coronavirus outbreak, is scheduled to take place next May 6-9, the event’s traditional slot, at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

“Our goal is to make this thing successful, and who knows what happens down the road,” Sobba said in a telephone interview Tuesday. “To me, there’s no guarantees, but I think Washington ought to have annual golf, so I think it’s incumbent upon the Wells Fargo Championship.”

Next year’s tournament is temporarily relocating to Bethesda, with the President’s Cup coming to Charlotte’s Quail Hollow, which has hosted the Wells Fargo Championship since 2003.

Although it’s not unprecedented for one course to host two major events in a year, it’s a circumstance the PGA Tour would rather avoid.

“We’ve had boots on the ground there already for six to eight months,” Sobba said of TPC Potomac and the surrounding area. “This covid issue has certainly impacted it, but we’ve already met with the club multiple times. We’ve got an organizing committee already up there.

“So I feel like sans the stay-at-home restrictions, we’ve been in a very good place.”

The Wells Fargo Championship typically attracts one of the strongest fields on the PGA Tour. Included in the top 10 of the final leader board in 2019 were two-time winner Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Jason Day, Paul Casey and Rickie Fowler, who claimed his first tour victory there in 2012.

The 2019 Wells Fargo Championship earned the distinction as the Players Choice award winner at the PGA Tour’s annual tournament meetings in November in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. PGA Tour players vote for the Players Choice award based on their experience during tournament week.

Criteria for the award include tournament services, hospitality, player and family amenities and the condition of the golf course. Players gave special recognition to the hospitality area at last year’s Well Fargo Championship, which Max Homa won by three strokes (15 under 269).

“This isn’t just like some ordinary tournament coming up there,” Sobba said. “This was the Players Choice award winner in 2019. It’s one of the most revered Tour events, and so bringing it to Washington, we certainly had multiple options where we could have taken the tournament.

“Our title sponsor Wells Fargo in conjunction with the Tour thought that the D.C. market was the best for us, so we’re really excited about it.”

The last PGA Tour event in the Washington metropolitan area was the 2018 Quicken Loans National. Francesco Molinari won by eight strokes at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, triggering the most prosperous stretch on Tour for the affable Italian, who also claimed the British Open that year.

This region lost its regular PGA Tour stop since 1980, when the Kemper Open was played at Congressional Country Club for the first time, after the Tiger Woods Foundation could not find a title sponsor for the tournament it had staged since 2007.

“Goodness gracious, I think it’s one of the great golf markets in the country,” Sobba said. “I think they relish having great golf, and we want to make it very customer friendly so they can come out and watch the best golfers in the world participate on a great golf course.”