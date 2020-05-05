“I didn’t know what to expect,” Rafael Cordeiro told ESPN of recently starting to work with the former heavyweight champion. “He hasn’t hit mitts for almost 10 years. So I didn’t expect to see what I saw.

“I saw a guy with the same speed, same power as guys 21, 22 years old.”

Tyson hasn’t fought professionally since 2005, when his once-great career petered out unceremoniously. That hardly ended his struggle with numerous personal issues and he has said that he took a role in the 2009 hit “The Hangover” to help pay for his drug habit.

Tyson has also claimed that he weighed around 380 pounds at the time of the movie, which does show him with a considerable paunch. In the decade-plus since then, though, he has worked to attain sobriety and moved to a plant-based diet.

Cordeiro recently shared a photo that showed an impressively slimmed-down Tyson, who said last month that he was interested in making a return to the ring.

“I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three- or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff,” Tyson said then. “Some charity exhibition, make some money, help some homeless and drug-affected [person] like me.”

Cordeiro estimated to ESPN that Tyson currently weighs 235 to 240 pounds, which would be 15-20 pounds more than his average fighting weight during his heyday. He said he has been training with the ex-champ for “three weeks in a row,” including cardio workouts, as well as sessions with mitts and punching bags.

“Like I said before, 53 years old but when he puts his mind to it, his body inside the ring — he changes back to the Mike of old,” claimed Cordeiro, who is best known for training mixed martial arts fighters.

Tyson said late last month that “hitting the mitts for the last week” had left his body “really jacked up and really sore.”

“I’ve been trying to get into the ring,” he added at the time. “I think I’m going to box some exhibitions and get into shape.”

It’s one thing for Tyson to want to do some charity bouts, and another to find someone willing to take on a newly motivated “Iron Mike.”

“Mike Tyson only has one speed,” ESPN boxing analyst and “First Take” co-host Max Kellerman said Tuesday, declaring that Tyson would not be able to “clown around” in an exhibition match the way Muhammad Ali could have. “He’s going to hurt you.”

Cordeiro said that it would be a challenge just to find a proper sparring partner for his client.

“It has to be a good guy to spar with Mike, because if they are not prepared, they’re gonna drop for sure, 100 percent,” he said. “The power is at a different level.”

With a smile, Cordeiro added, “He can kill somebody.”

Whereas Kellerman thinks that Tyson would have “no chance” against current top heavyweight boxers, another trainer, former bantamweight and featherweight champion Jeff Fenech, said otherwise.

“I’d guarantee that if Mike Tyson trained for six weeks, he’d knock [Deontay] Wilder out in a minute,” Fenech told the Sporting News last month. “He would hit them.

“If these guys are getting knocked out by Tyson Fury — who’s a great fighter, but not a huge puncher — Tyson would kill these guys.”

Cordeiro expressed confidence that Tyson could stage a successful boxing comeback with six months of training, at which point “he could fight against anyone.”

In the meantime, according Cordeiro, Tyson has already gone a long way toward defeating an exceptionally tough opponent — his own inner demons.

“I believe Mike fought against himself for a long, long time,” Cordeiro told ESPN. “He’s proud to be the Mike Tyson he is today.”

