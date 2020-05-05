The three new divisions would be based on geography and teams would only play against the other clubs in their division, completing a regular-season schedule of about 100 games before engaging in an expanded playoff. The divisions would look like this:

East: Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Miami Marlins, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays and Washington Nationals

Central: Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals

West: Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers

As you can imagine, that would throw preseason projections out the window. The biggest beneficiaries of this proposed plan would be the New York Yankees. Gerrit Cole, their new ace, is expected to be the most-valuable pitcher in baseball per FanGraphs’ wins above replacement. Cole will join a starting five that should also include Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton, J.A. Happ and Jordan Montgomery. Only the Washington Nationals, also in the division, are projected to have a better starting rotation.

The Yankees’ lineup is also expected to mash. They hit 306 home runs last season (one fewer than Minnesota for the most in the majors in 2019) without sluggers Aaron Judge (102 games played) and Giancarlo Stanton (18 games played) in the lineup for long stretches. Second baseman DJ LeMahieu, shortstop Gleyber Torre, catcher Gary Sánchez, outfielder Brett Gardner, first baseman Luke Voit and third baseman Gio Urshela round out a lineup expected to be among baseball’s best.

The Bronx Bombers were projected to win 96 games this year over 162 games (a .593 winning percentage) and easily dominate the AL East division with a cushion as large as seven games over the Tampa Bay Rays, their closest division rival. It’s possible the Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins join the Toronto Blue Jays and perennial bottom-dweller Baltimore Orioles as sub-.500 clubs that will litter the Yankees’ new schedule, pushing New York’s win rate to 67 percent over a 100-game season in their proposed division. No other team is expected to see more games won per 100 games than the Yankees under this plan.

Here are three other teams who benefit from the realignment.

Cleveland Indians

Cleveland would have been in a dogfight with Minnesota for the AL Central crown plus Tampa Bay, Oakland and the Los Angeles Angels for a wild-card spot, giving the Indians a 43-percent chance to make the playoffs in 2020. Under the proposed realignment plan the Indians are expected to finish second in the new Central, just a game back behind the Twins, thanks to the introduction of a slightly below-average team, the St. Louis Cardinals (18th), to an already weak cast of opponents from the original division in the Detroit Tigers (28th) and Kansas City Royals (25th).

Oakland Athletics

Manager Bob Melvin and the Athletics probably won’t dethrone the Dodgers or Astros at the top of this division but they have everything they need to be the third-best team in the newly-constructed West.

Most of the Oakland team that won 97 games last year returns, including shortstop Marcus Semien, who led the team with 7.6 wins above replacement, and third baseman Matt Chapman, second on the team with 6.1 wins above replacement. Pitcher Jesús Luzardo had shoulder problems that delayed his debut last season but the 22-year-old turned heads in spring training and won’t be the only hard-throwing, left-handed pitcher on the roster. Sean Manaea has been working with Randy Johnson on a slider and A.J. Puk, a rookie who struck out at least 29 percent of batters at every stop in the minors, gets extra time to rehab a shoulder injury.

Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers underwent a makeover this winter. Yasmani Grandal and Mike Moustakas were lost in free agency and various trades and other offseason moves added many players to the 40-man roster who weren’t with the organization a year ago. Everyday players Avisail Garcia, Jedd Gyorko, Ryon Healy, Eric Sogard and Justin Smoak were brought in as free agents, as were pitchers Brett Anderson, Josh Lindblom and David Phelps. Second baseman Eric Lauer, catcher Omar Narvaez and pitcher Eric Lauer were acquired via trade. Luckily, 2019 NL MVP runner-up Christian Yelich returns to anchor a lineup that would now face the Royals and Tigers in addition to the Cardinals.

Yelich, the 2018 NL MVP, was the best hitter in the National League last year (created runs at a rate that was 74 percent higher than average after adjusting for league and park effects) while also being one of the best base runners in the game (league-high 8.5 runs above average via stolen bases and other base-running plays). He’s expected to be in the running again for the league’s MVP in 2020 with a projected slash line of .303/.394/.570, resulting in 5.3 wins above replacement over a 162-game season.