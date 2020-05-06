“I know I look like a fool on that replay, but I guess it’s pretty cool to be a part of history because that may go down as one of the greatest goals ever,” Boucher told The Washington Post ahead of the 10th anniversary of “The Goal” in 2016.

A piece of history from that night — the jersey Ovechkin was wearing when he scored the 31st and 32nd goals of his rookie season — has been up for bid at Goldin Auctions since mid-April. As of Tuesday evening, the leading bid was $33,000 with 11 days remaining.

The jersey belongs to a Canadian collector, H. Courteau, who preferred not to give his first name. In a phone interview, Courteau said he paid “just a bit more” than $33,000 for the jersey at auction in 2018 and is looking to raise money for a retail project.

Ovechkin’s Reebok size 58 white air-knit jersey features “moderate game use with some team repairs and stains” and a patch featuring the name of then-Capitals equipment manager Doug Shearer, according to the item listing. The MeiGray Group, which has authenticated game-used Capitals jerseys for years, provided a letter of authenticity.

“I do feel the stock of the jersey is at its height,” said Courteau, who counts Hockey Canada’s Jean Béliveau Award trophy, which was first awarded to Wayne Gretzky in 1996, among the favorite items in his collection.

Ovechkin is eighth on the all-time goals list with 706, 189 shy of passing Gretzky for the NHL record. The Great One, who was the Coyotes’ coach when Ovechkin scored “The Goal,” has said he believes Ovechkin has a “real legitimate chance” to eclipse his mark and he will be “the first guy there to shake his hand” if he does.

Perhaps Ovechkin would be interested in adding this jersey to his extensive personal collection of memorabilia.

“The emotion and the move that I make and how everything goes in there, it’s probably the biggest goal, yeah,” he said in 2016 of his stunning tally. “Obviously lucky, but I’ll take it.”

