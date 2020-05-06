There was, according to the Nationals first baseman, an elbow dap exchange and a brief conversation before both players continued on their way during a rare instance venturing out amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“I was like, ‘Hey,’ and he was like, ‘Hey, what’s up dude?’ ” Thames said. “I said, ‘You bored?’ He said: ‘Yeah, I’m bored. Just working out.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, same thing.’

“So I was like, ‘Just stay safe.’ That’s all we can do. We’re in a holding pattern, so that was pretty much it.”

Aside from the chance encounter with the 2015 National League MVP, Thames has spent the vast majority of his days inside. He is usually reading, and when he does get outdoors, he limits himself to stretching, sprinting and hitting off a tee.

That is not exactly as productive as cuts in the batting cage, but even the simplest routine still brings a modicum of normalcy as he waits for an announcement about the delayed baseball season.

“Everybody’s just kind of like waiting to see what’s going to happen,” Thames said. “You know the rules. We’re not allowed to get close to anybody. No [batting practice]. I’ve been hitting off a tee so I don’t hurt anything when I show up, but the trainers have definitely been reaching out to make sure everybody’s not showing any [coronavirus] symptoms.”

To pass the time, Thames said he has also been watching the Korea Baseball Organization, which has resumed play.

Thames, 33, who signed a one-year deal with the Nationals in January, spent three seasons playing in South Korea before returning to the majors in 2017, winning the MVP award with the NC Dinos in 2015.

Thames recalled Wednesday how boisterous each of his KBO at-bats were, regardless of the stakes in the game.

“When you’re hitting, there’s always music,” he said. “There’s always like noise going on. You’ll hear a lot of [KBO] fans see our games in the States, and they’ll say it’s boring because it’s quiet during at-bats. Unless the hitter is walking up and there’s a [potential] big hit, it’s like silence.”

Major League Baseball officials have been considering several plans for the regular season, including games without fans.

The KBO opened its season this week in South Korea but with guidelines for players and umpires and with empty stands.

“When we start playing, there’s going to be no fans, no fan energy,” Thames said. “Watching some of the [KBO] games on TV recently, I see some of those teams have [artificial] crowd noise, and they have some stuff to make sure it’s not silent, so I want to see what MLB is going to do.”

