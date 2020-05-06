Germany has been able to limit its coronavirus death rate thanks in part to aggressive testing, allowing the country to begin reopening on a limited basis. Bundesliga players, for instance, have been allowed to practice in small groups at team facilities for the past few weeks.
On Monday, German soccer officials announced that 10 of the 1,724 players, coaches, team physicians and other staff members to receive coronavirus tests had tested positive, with none of those people reportedly showing symptoms of covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. All Bundesliga employees will be tested again this week and throughout the remainder of the season, the league has announced.
The professional soccer leagues in France, the Netherlands and Belgium will not be allowed to finish their halted seasons after those governments issued bans on sporting events until the late summer, including events with no fans present. But on Monday, Spain’s top league announced that players would be allowed to return to team facilities for individual training this week, with hopes of resuming play in June.
England’s Premier League, the world’s richest, has yet to announce its return plan amid reported squabbling between clubs at the top and bottom of the standings, with the latter group hoping to avoid relegation to the country’s less-lucrative second division.