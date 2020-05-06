That might include a number of Big Ten teams beginning play even if a few other programs within the 14-school conference delay their starts because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Franklin said.

The 48-year-old coach, entering his seventh season with the Nittany Lions, said in a media session he thinks that every conference should begin play at the same time but that, given differing situations from state to state and across regions, that may not be what happens.

“I can’t imagine that right now we’re all going to open at the same time,” Franklin told ESPN while positing a scenario in which the SEC “opens up a month earlier than the Big Ten.” What concerned him, Franklin said to reporters Wednesday, was the possibility that other conferences might be able to get a jump on the Big Ten in the race for berths in the College Football Playoff.

With that in mind, Franklin suggested that if a small minority of Big Ten programs is located in states that haven’t reopened by the start of the college football season, the conference’s other teams should begin play regardless.

“If two schools can’t open, I don’t see a conference — any conference — penalizing 80 percent or 75 percent of the schools because 25 percent of them can’t open,” he told ESPN.

“To me, unless there’s a level playing field and the NCAA comes out and says that no one’s opening before this date to try to help with that, what you really end up doing is you end up hurting the conference,” the coach continued. “Say two or three of the schools in our conference that are ranked in the top 10 have the ability to open and a couple schools don’t, and you make the decision to hold the entire conference back, you’re hurting the conference as a whole in terms of your ability to compete.”

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said recently that his conference is at least six weeks away from making any determinations about the fall sports season (via the Associated Press). The situation is set to be reevaluated June 1, which is the earliest Big Ten sports programs could stage any organized activities.

Despite the continued unease of Americans with returning to commerce-related activities, approximately half of the country’s states have begun lifting business restrictions that were aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. There are indications that such moves could backfire in areas that previously were not pandemic hotspots, adding to the difficulties of forecasting whether schools can safely allow students back on campuses this fall, let alone if their football programs can proceed as scheduled.

“There’s a significant chance it may not be possible that you [can] produce a season where all members are participating in Division I football in the same way,” Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick said Tuesday (via USA Today). “We just have to take the time to figure that out as we go.”

Speaking with reporters through teleconferencing software while all were in separate locations, Franklin said that another Big Ten coach recommended to him the day before that the league should “come out and say this needs to be consistent” for all its programs.

“I said I just don’t think that’s going to work,” Franklin asserted. “I think it needs to be national or not at all.

“I think we all grew up in an NCAA that tried to level the playing field, and this would be one of those things, but I just don’t see how that’s going to happen.”

Franklin noted “climate differences” between Arizona and New Jersey, and between Florida and Maryland, and said, “I don’t think people are going to be happy about it, but in reality, I don’t see how you’re going to be able to hold up 10 or 12 schools in one conference from two states that are opening up a month later.”

In any event, the Penn State coach said he was “just open and flexible to doing whatever we possibly can do to make it work, because I think if we don’t make it work, there’s going to be major impacts across the board.”

“That could be shortened seasons. That could be a full season. That could be a full season with no fans. That could be a full season but partial fans,” Franklin said. “We just have to have an open mind to whatever this is going to look like and, again, go back and trust the experts.”

