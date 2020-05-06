“We’re hoping other that other pro leagues can use this model as an indicator to do something where we can bring sports back that’s medically safe,” Rabil said.

The seven-team league has “power in fewer numbers,” Rabil said. Even with all the players and necessary personnel, the event will require fewer than 300 people, whereas other American sports leagues would far exceed that count. The league has not announced the location or venue where this quarantined tournament will take place.

This event called the PLL Championship Series will include three phases of coronavirus testing: at home, upon arrival and throughout the event.

“We think that is the most appropriate and safest model for a team sports league that can’t social distance during play,” said Rabil, who’s a midfielder for Atlas and played college lacrosse at Johns Hopkins.

The PLL established a covid-19 medical committee made up of doctors and experts. Rabil said that through conversations with that committee, the White House, the CDC and the World Health Organization, the league believes it has an understanding of how prevalent coronavirus tests will be by the time the tournament begins in July.

“A sports league that is providing testing to its players preventively shouldn’t be in a position otherwise where we’re potentially pulling covid tests from those who need it symptomatically,” Rabil said. “For us, being in a position where we’re starting at the end of July, we’ve been told by experts that that will not be the case.”

The PLL season was originally scheduled to begin May 29.

The players will arrive for a minicamp that will allow them to train and prepare. The first week of the tournament (July 25-Aug. 2) will be group play, with the seven teams each playing four games through a random draw. Results from group play (record and then aggregate point differential) will determine seeding for the single-elimination round. The championship game Aug. 9 will crown the 2020 PLL champion. All 20 games in the tournament will be broadcast live on NBC platforms.

