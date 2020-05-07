Fans are barred from the stadiums, but with global TV contracts, the Bundesliga will have the sports world largely to itself for at least a few weeks.

Originally scheduled to end in mid-May, the campaigns are now slated to finish June 27-28. Fox Sports owns the U.S. broadcast rights for the Bundesliga and plans to continue showing multiple matches each week.

AD

AD

Of the some 200 U.S. players abroad, the largest concentration is in Germany. Aside from those in the top two divisions, many compete in the third flight and junior levels.

On the day the Bundesliga resumes, five of the six matches will feature clubs employing U.S. players, highlighted by the Revierderby showdown between Borussia Dortmund (Giovanni Reyna) and visiting Schalke (Weston McKennie). Two days later, one club employing an American will be in action.

Here is the refresher about the U.S. players in the top flights:

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund MF Giovanni Reyna. At 17, the son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna is on the fast track. Over the winter, he was promoted from the under-19 squad and appeared in both Bundesliga and Champions League matches. He was slated to make his U.S. national team debut in late March before the pandemic struck. Dortmund is second, four points behind Bayern Munich, and will host the front-runners May 26-27. Next: Schalke on May 16.

AD

AD

RB Leipzig MF-D Tyler Adams. The 21-year-old New York native was just getting back into form from a long injury layoff when the league went dark. Now he figures to play an integral part in third-place Leipzig’s efforts to overtake front-running Bayern Munich while also strengthening its UEFA Champions League bid. Next: Freiburg on May 16.

Schalke MF-D Weston McKennie. The Texas native, 21, has appeared in 20 of 25 matches (16 starts) and scored once for the sixth-place club, which is winless in six consecutive matches across all competitions and 10 points out of an automatic berth in the second-level Europa League. Next: at Borussia Dortmund on May 16.

Wolfsburg D John Brooks. The 6-foot-4 center back enjoyed a breakout with the U.S. national team at the 2014 World Cup and remains a top choice for the 2022 qualifiers, which are tentatively scheduled to start this fall. This season for seventh-place Wolfsburg, Brooks has started 16 times and, in the last match before the shutdown, scored against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Europa League. Next: at Augsburg on May 16.

AD

AD

Werder Bremen F Josh Sargent. In the last match before the league stoppage, the 20-year-old from Missouri scored his third goal of the season. His club, though, is in serious danger of relegation, sitting next to last with 18 points from 24 matches. Next: Bayer Leverkusen on May 18.

Mönchengladbach MF Fabian Johnson. At 32 and his contract expiring this summer, Johnson appears to be nearing the end with the Foals after six seasons. He has played in six matches (three starts). A move to MLS has long been rumored. Mönchengladbach is in fourth place, just six points from the top spot, and in possession of an Champions League berth. Next: at Eintracht Frankfurt on May 16.

Eintracht Frankfurt D-MF Timothy Chandler. The shutdown interrupted a resurgent season for the 2014 U.S. World Cup defender, 30, who in January-February, scored four goals in four matches. That was one more than he posted in the previous five seasons combined. Eintracht is 12th in the 18-team league, six points clear of the relegation zone. Next: Mönchengladbach on May 16.

AD

AD

Fortuna Düsseldorf GK Zack Steffen. A knee injury in January shelved the U.S. national team’s first-choice keeper for months, and during workouts ahead of the restarting season, he suffered an MCL sprain. This one is not as serious as the first and could allow him to return soon. Currently in 16th place, the club needs all the help it can find to avoid relegation. After a year on loan, Steffen, 25, is slated to rejoin Manchester City before the 2020-21 Premier League season. Next: Paderborn on May 16.

Fortuna Düsseldorf MF Alfredo Morales. In his second season with the club after five with Ingolstadt, Morales, 29, has appeared in 19 of 25 matches (15 starts) and scored once. After a three-year U.S. national team absence, he was on the squad last year for matches against Mexico, Cuba and Canada. Next: Paderborn on May 16.

2. Bundesliga

AD

AD

Hamburg F Bobby Wood. The Hawaiian native, 27, has failed to meet expectations after scoring 17 goals for Union Berlin in 2015-16 and posting 13 for the U.S. national team in 2015-18. This season, he has not scored in six appearances for Hamburg, which is in third place and vying for promotion. D.C. United has expressed interest in signing him. Next: at Greuther Fürth on May 17.

Greuther Fürth F Julian Green. Oft-injured attacker, who at age 19 scored at the 2014 World Cup, has four goals in 14 appearances this season. Next: Hamburg on May 17.

Greuther Fürth MF Timothy Tillman. The 21-year-old German-American has made four appearances (three starts) since January, when he departed Bayern Munich’s system and a loan at Nürnberg. Next: Hamburg on May 17.

AD

Jahn Regensburg F Jann-Christopher George. German-American, 27, has posted four goals in 23 appearances. Next: Holstein Kiel on May 16.

AD

St. Pauli MF Kevin Lankford. German-American, 21, has played for both the first team (six matches) and fourth-division squad (two goals). Next: Nürnberg on May 17.

Osnabrück F Marc Heider. Sacramento-born German-American, who will turn 34 on May 18, has not scored in 23 matches after netting 22 goals the previous three years. Next: at Arminia Bielefeld on May 17.

Hannover F Sebastian Soto. U.S. under-20 national team member has alternated between the first team and fourth-division squad after making three Bundesliga appearances last season and is reportedly headed to an English club. Next: Dynamo Dresden on May 17.