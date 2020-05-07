The two men — 64-year-old Gregory McMichael and his 34-year-old son, Travis — acknowledged grabbing guns and pursuing Arbery in a truck after seeing him running in their neighborhood, according to police records obtained by the Associated Press.

In the weeks since the shooting, no arrests have been made. The release of the video sparked local demonstrations and fury on social media.

“We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes!” James tweeted. “Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!!”

Curry wrote on Instagram that it’s “sickening what’s STILL happening out here.” He went on to urge people to “respect this man and his family. Remember the name."

The McMichaels have not yet faced charges in the shooting, with the district attorney saying he wants a grand jury to review the case. Courts in Georgia are closed until at least June 12 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Gregory and Travis McMichael armed themselves with a handgun and shotgun, Gregory McMichael told police. They chased Arbery in a truck, according to the report, and Gregory McMichael told police that he shouted to Arbery, “Stop, stop, we want to talk to you.”

Travis McMichael stepped out of the truck with his shotgun, and that’s when Gregory McMichael, a former police officer, alleges that Arbery attacked Travis McMichael and they fought over the shotgun, according to the police report. Travis McMichael fired twice, police said. Arbery fell face down on the pavement and died.

Gregory McMichael didn’t immediately respond to The Post’s requests for comment, and Travis McMichael’s listed number was disconnected.

Along with the video, comments by James and Curry have raised the case’s profile and the two epitomize the growing number of athlete activists in recent years. As a member of the Miami Heat, James and his teammates donned hoodies and posed together for a photo that sent a powerful message after Trayvon Martin was shot to death in 2012 in Florida.

James and others also spoke out forcefully and threatened to boycott games over racist comments by owner Donald Sterling, who was pushed to sell the Los Angeles Clippers. In 2014, James and other athletes wore shirts bearing the words “I can’t breathe,” the last words of Eric Garner, who died after New York police placed him in a chokehold.

