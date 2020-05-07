Tomaic played sparingly at Maryland during the last three seasons. He appeared in 16 games as a redshirt junior but averaged only 3.4 minutes. During the 2019-20 season, Tomaic made 8 of 11 field goal attempts and scored 18 points.
“My first thought was to go lower [level],” Tomaic told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “It was a little surprise. I did not expect a school like San Diego State to reach out to me.”
When he announced his decision to transfer, Tomaic left returning to Maryland as an option. Tomaic said in a statement that he was “seeing if there are opportunities for an increased role elsewhere for my final year of eligibility.”
Maryland Coach Mark Turgeon said last season that he trusted Tomaic to make smart decisions, but the native of Lanzarote, Spain remained buried on the depth chart.
“It was a difficult situation,” Tomaic told the Union-Tribune. “I don’t really blame Coach Turgeon at all. You really have high-level players on that team, and I can understand you’re not going to change something that’s working, once you win a lot of games.”
Four players, all forwards, have transferred from Maryland since the 2019-20 season began. Freshman twins Makhi and Makhel Mitchell left the program in December, committing to Rhode Island this spring. Sophomore Ricky Lindo Jr. announced his decision to leave after the season, and he will head to George Washington. The Terps also lost sophomore star Jalen Smith, who declared for the NBA draft.
Maryland’s frontcourt depth remains a significant concern. With Tomaic’s departure official, the only frontcourt players on the roster for next season are Chol Marial, the 7-foot-2 center who played sparingly last season after surgery to repair stress fractures in both legs; 6-8 forward Jairus Hamilton, a transfer from Boston College who will need a waiver to be immediately eligible; and 6-7 Donta Scott, who became a regular starter as a freshman last season.
