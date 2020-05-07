Wednesday saw Evander Holyfield announce his comeback to the ring at age 57, with the intention of participating in some exhibition matches to benefit charity. As fate would have it, that was just a few days after a viral video showed 53-year-old Mike Tyson training hard with the same goal in mind.

At this point, it seems all but inevitable that someone will pony up the dough to put the two former heavyweight champions back together in the ring. Sure, this time it would be less about the WBC, WBA and IBF titles and more about the AARP, but let’s face it — there would be some interest, and therefore some money to be made.

According to a report Wednesday, Tyson already has an Australian promoter ready to offer him $1 million to fight one of that country’s several rugby-star-turned-boxers. “He might be 53 years old but he’s still a huge name,” the promoter, Brian Amatruda, told the Daily Mail, “and any of those blokes … would jump at the chance to get into the ring with him.”

If Holyfield sounded like he might need a little more convincing (translation: cash) to take on Iron Mike again, that’s understandable, considering what happened in 1997. In a rematch following Holyfield’s win over Tyson the previous year, Tyson was disqualified for sinking his teeth into his opponent’s ears, taking a chunk out of one of them.

“They’d have to give me a big amount of money,” Holyfield said Wednesday to Forbes. “I’d be in there with somebody that I may not know what he would do.”

But Holyfield also noted that Tyson is “a very mild-mannered person now” and was seemingly looking ahead to how best to monetize their trilogy bout.

“You make the big money away from the United States, because they ain’t never seen anything like it,” Holyfield said. “We’re also in a different time with the pandemic. Everything’s changing. Just think about all the people around the world, and you say, ‘Pay $10, and you can see two of the greatest fighters ever on your telephone.’"

It remains to be seen if Tyson provides the proper number needed to tango, but he appears to be heading in that direction.

“I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three- or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff,” he said last month. “Some charity exhibition, make some money, help some homeless and drug-affected [person] like me.”

Tyson followed those comments by posting a video last week in which he displayed vintage form while pounding a trainer’s mitts. That trainer, Rafael Cordeiro, subsequently told ESPN: “I saw a guy with the same speed, same power as guys 21, 22 years old. … Give him six months, and Mike can come back and fight against anyone."

Asked by ESPN on Monday what his “dream matchup” for Tyson might be, Cordeiro replied with a smile, “Can you imagine a third fight against Evander Holyfield?”

Holyfield can certainly imagine it, to judge from his remarks Wednesday. He told Forbes he would “get my business people on it to the point of asking, ‘How can I pick up some endorsements in between?’

“It would be my last fight,” Holyfield continued, “and we could get sponsors who would tell people, ‘Okay, this is probably the last time Evander walks into the ring again. He’s 57, and he looks kind of decent.

“You add it all up, and how much money would all of that be?”