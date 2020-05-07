But the NFL is moving forward anyway. So keeping the above caveats in mind, here is a roundup of the schedule tidbits that are leaking out ahead of Thursday night’s official release.

Brady vs. Brees in Week 1? Yes, please.

According to reports by New Orleans Football’s Nick Underhill and Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and new quarterback Tom Brady will open the season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against Drew Brees and the Saints in New Orleans. The game will be played in the 4:25 Eastern slot, almost certainly Fox’s national game on that Sunday.

As Patriots quarterback, Brady has faced a Brees-led Saints team only three times in his career, most recently a 36-20 New England win in 2017.

Continuing with the Saints, the Athletic’s Jeff Duncan says New Orleans will visit the Las Vegas Raiders on “Monday Night Football” in Week 2 and will host a Christmas Day game against the Vikings at the Superdome. Ben Goessling of the Star-Tribune also reported that the Saints and Vikings will play on Christmas Day.

The NFL occasionally plays games on Christmas Day, last doing so in 2017 when the holiday fell on a Monday and two games were played. Christmas this year is on a Friday.

Broncos to “Monday Night Football” in Week 1

Denver will open the season at home vs. Team TBA in the late “Monday Night Football” slot in Week 1, according to very coy Denver radio/television personality Vic Lombardi. If you recall, the NFL plays a doubleheader on the first Monday night of the season, with the late game featuring teams from the western part of the country. Considering the Super Bowl champion Chiefs will not be playing in the late “MNF” slot in Week 1, that the Broncos do not face any NFC West teams this season and that the Raiders are scheduled to host the Saints on “MNF” in Week 2 (see above), one has to think Denver will be opening against the Chargers.

Lombardi also says the Broncos will visit the Raiders in Las Vegas on Nov. 15.

A look at the Bears

Chicago sports-talk host Danny Parkins has a few tidbits on the Bears schedule:

And the Packers

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has the Packers’ schedule partially mapped out: