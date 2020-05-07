My colleague Sam Fortier offers some actual analysis of the Redskins’ schedule here, but in keeping with recent Bog tradition, here’s a week-by-week look at how excited I am for each game on a scale of one to five images of first-round draft pick Chase Young. Despite the fact that the Redskins won’t play any night games, they still have several intriguing matchups, including a home date with Baltimore and a reunion in Santa Clara with their former left tackle.

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 13 vs. Philadelphia (1 p.m.)

The Redskins have lost six straight to the Eagles and 10 straight against NFC East foes. They’ll have a chance to end both of those skids in Ron Rivera’s FedEx Field debut. (Cue the social distancing jokes about the crowds in Landover this year if fans are allowed in the stadium.) This marks the third time in the last four seasons Washington has opened against the Eagles.

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 20 at Arizona (4:05 p.m.)

The Cardinals look a lot different from the team the Redskins trounced in the 2018 season opener. Quarterback Kyler Murray started every game as a rookie after Arizona made him the No. 1 pick in last year’s draft and has a shiny new weapon in wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was acquired in trade with the Houston Texans.

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 27 at Cleveland (1 p.m.)

The Redskins get their first look at Odell Beckham Jr. since the Giants traded the wide receiver to the Browns after the 2018 season. It’s a shame that Josh Norman won’t be there to rekindle their old feud. The last time Washington was in Cleveland? Kirk Cousins threw for 329 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start, a 38-21 Redskins win in December 2012.

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 4 vs. Baltimore (1 p.m.)

Big truss that this will be a real test of loyalties for the frustrated Redskins fans who jumped ship and hopped on the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens bandwagon last year. With team president Bruce Allen finally gone and the Redskins seemingly headed in the right direction under Rivera, will those fans switch back?

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 11 vs. L.A. Rams (1 p.m.)

Sean McVay returns to Landover for the first time since the Redskins’ former offensive coordinator became the Rams’ head coach in 2017. Washington won the first meeting against McVay at the L.A. Coliseum three years ago. The Rams got a uniform makeover during the offseason and the result was, well, not good.

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 18 at N.Y. Giants (1 p.m.)

Short of being benched for Kyle Allen and then being attacked by a kicking net, Dwayne Haskins’ second trip to MetLife Stadium can’t possibly go any worse than his first. After replacing an ineffective Case Keenum in the second quarter of last year’s 24-3 loss at New York in Week 4, the rookie threw three interceptions and was sacked twice in his pro debut.

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 25 vs. Dallas (1 p.m.)

Former Redskins Coach Jay Gruden won his first game against the Cowboys before losing eight of his last 10 in the series. Expectations are low for Washington in Rivera’s first year, and the rivalry isn’t what it once was, but a win against Dallas still carries extra weight, especially before the bye week.

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 8 vs. N.Y. Giants (1 p.m.)

The Giants did the Redskins a huge favor last December, winning 41-35 in overtime at FedEx Field after Keenum, who relieved an injured Haskins, led a frantic second-half comeback. The setback put Washington in excellent position to clinch the No. 2 pick — and the right to draft Young — with a blowout loss at Dallas the following week.

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 15 at Detroit (1 p.m.)

Will Matthew Stafford still be the Lions’ quarterback? Will Matt Patricia still be their coach? How’s that for intrigue about this matchup?

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 22 vs. Cincinnati (1 p.m.)

A showdown between the top two selections in this year’s draft in Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and Young sounds cool, until you remember the reasons the Bengals and Redskins were in position to pick where they did. This game could have major ramifications for the 2021 draft order.

Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 26 at Dallas (4:30 p.m.)

Lamb on Turkey Day? The Redskins hope not. After Washington’s secondary was torched by Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup in the team’s last two trips to AT&T Stadium, Dallas bolstered Dak Prescott’s receiving corps by drafting former Oklahoma star CeeDee Lamb in the first round of last month’s draft. It’s the fourth time in the last five years Washington has played on Thanksgiving.

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6 at Pittsburgh (1 p.m.)

Pittsburgh has won six straight against the Redskins since Washington’s 41-14 rout at Three Rivers Stadium in 1991. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who has started the last four wins of that streak, was 9 at the time.

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 13 at San Francisco (4:25 p.m.)

The battle between Young and Trent Williams is appointment viewing, assuming Williams is healthy. The defending NFC champion 49ers shut out the Redskins, 9-0, in a monsoon last year at FedEx Field to even Kyle Shanahan’s record against his former team at 1-1.

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 20 vs. Seattle (1 p.m.)

The Redskins close their brutal four-game stretch after the bye week with a home date against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. Bump this game up a notch if Marshawn Lynch comes out of retirement yet again.

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 27 vs. Carolina (1 p.m.)

Haskins and Rivera should take a selfie together on the sideline and be sure to tag @panthers on Instagram if Washington makes the coach a winner in his first game against his former team. Carolina dumped Rivera after a Week 13 loss to the Redskins last season, ending his nine-year tenure in Charlotte.

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 3 at Philadelphia (1 p.m.)

Some friendly gambling advice: Bet the over on DeSean Jackson touchdowns in this game and flap your arms while high-stepping to collect your winnings. The former Redskins wideout burned Washington for a pair of 50-yard scores in last year’s opener at Lincoln Financial Field before a core muscle injury cut his season short.

(Chase Young photo via Todd Rosenberg/AP)

To recap:

5: vs. Baltimore, vs. Dallas, at San Francisco, vs. Carolina

4: vs. L.A. Rams, at Dallas, at Pittsburgh, vs. Philadelphia

3: at Arizona, at Cleveland, vs. Seattle, at Philadelphia

2: at N.Y. Giants, vs. N.Y. Giants, vs. Cincinnati

1: at Detroit

Which games are you most excited about?

