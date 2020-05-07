Despite the team’s absence from high-profile games under the lights, the NFL’s schedule release Thursday night restored some rigor to a sports calendar on hold because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. There were dates to write down, maybe even look forward to, if Coach Ron Rivera can bring to life his optimistic timeline for a Redskins resurgence.

Beyond Thanksgiving, the headliners: Week 1 hosting Philadelphia, Week 14 at San Francisco for the Trent Williams grudge match and Week 16 hosting Carolina, Rivera’s revenge game after the Panthers fired him in December.

This is only the second time the Redskins have not been on Monday Night Football since 2000, the year after owner Daniel Snyder bought the team. The other was 2003.

In all, the slate is full of staunch opponents. It features the AFC North and NFC West, two of the NFL’s toughest divisions, and includes a treacherous, five-game stretch to close the season. The run is not as difficult as the five-game stretch to open last season, but it is formidable: at Pittsburgh, at San Francisco, home against Seattle, home against Carolina, at Philadelphia.

For Rivera, there should be an early chance to get his first win as Redskins coach. After the Eagles, the Redskins play at the Arizona Cardinals and at the Cleveland Browns before the difficulty ramps back up with the Baltimore Ravens, the top seed in last season’s playoffs, and the Los Angeles Rams, 15 months removed from a Super Bowl appearance.

Despite how the schedule appears now, it’s difficult to predict how the Redskins will fare. Last year, they had the NFL’s easiest schedule, according to opponent winning percentage, and finished 3-13.

Besides, in the hierarchy of schedule questions, which games are wins and which are losses is now secondary. The most important is whether they will be played at all. If you listen to the NFL, the answer is yes. The league has publicly remained committed to starting the season in September despite canceling international games and despite discussing contingency plans, which include shortening the schedule and relocating games, among other possibilities.

The announcement itself showed the league’s confidence. They treated it as business-as-usual, and they did not include the front-loaded four weeks of NFC vs. AFC rumored to minimize the impact of potentially canceled contests.

If the games happen, the Redskins should stand a fair chance to improve from last year’ disappointing finish. The easier opening slate could allow the stout, physical defense Rivera has assembled to gel and for the work-in-progress offense to find its legs. After the Rams in Week 5, the Redskins play at the New York Giants and home against the Cowboys before the bye in Week 8.

Once the Redskins return from the bye on Nov. 8, they should have three good chances to win before the brutal end to the season. The Redskins play the Giants at home, the Detroit Lions on the road and the Cincinnati Bengals at home. The Bengals game could feature this year’s No. 1 overall pick, Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow, against the No. 2 overall pick, Redskins edge rusher Chase Young.

For Thanksgiving, the Redskins will have one of the most challenging turnarounds in the NFL: Three days to rest, recover, travel to Dallas and play. The reward afterward is a 10-day layoff — before starting the grueling last month of the season.

That road starts in Pittsburgh against the Steelers, who should return quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Then it’s to San Francisco for their third and final 4 p.m. start of the year. The Redskins could see familiar faces in tackle Williams, who forced his way out of Washington last month after a prolonged, public spat, and Coach Kyle Shanahan, a former Redskins coach who has also criticized the organization.

Then the Redskins finish with the Seahawks, Panthers and Eagles. For now, what the schedule hinted at was more than a slate of games, more than a chance at the playoffs. It offered a glimmer of hope, of normalcy.

