“They always say what happens on the team plane stays on the team plane, but to me, the statute of limitations is up and I’m no longer beholden to anyone,” Buckhantz, who called Bullets and Wizards games for 22 seasons before NBC Sports Washington decided not to exercise the option on his contract last year, said in a phone interview. “There are things that we saw that, for whatever reason, we didn’t talk about before that we will now.”

Things like Gilbert Arenas covering former teammate Andray Blatche’s face with shaving cream while he slept, harrowing flights and misadventures on the road — and golf course — with a living legend in Jordan, who spent the final years of his career in Washington.

“Most people don’t get to Interact with an icon and see how he lived his life,” said Buckhantz, who recalled how commonplace it was to be waiting on the team bus at the airport after landing in some city while Jordan finished a high-stakes card game on the plane.

The podcast will also feature tales of some of the pranks Buckhantz and Chenier played on each other, and their individual travel quirks, which revealed themselves as they bounced from five-star hotel to five-star hotel for 20 years.

“[Buckhantz is] like the Michael Jordan of upgrades,” NBC Sports Washington Wizards reporter Chris Miller told the Athletic last year. “He’s unbelievable at it. We just laugh at it over the years.”

Buckhantz and Chenier were the familiar faces and voices on Bullets and Wizards broadcasts from 1997 until 2017, when NBC Sports Washington announced Chenier would not return as the team’s primary in-game analyst, a role he had for 33 years. While Chenier no longer calls games, he continues to contribute to NBCSW’s Wizards coverage. Buckhantz did play-by-play for several college basketball games last season and was working as the public address announcer for the XFL’s D.C. Defenders when the novel coronavirus pandemic postponed the season and ultimately caused the league to fold.

“It’s cathartic,” Buckhantz said of his and Chenier’s new project. “It gets me and him back together again. We speak all the time, but to do it on a level where we’re actually talking about sports and issues of the day, it’s a very friendly, comfortable reminder of what we did together for 20 years. Hopefully the fans will enjoy what we have to say. It’s a nice outlet for us and there’s lots of stories to be shared.”

Buckhantz said the duo’s interview with Falk includes “eye-opening” stories about some of the things that took place between then-Wizards owner Abe Pollin, then-Wizards general manager Wes Unseld and Jordan, as well as tremendous insight into “The Last Dance,” ESPN’s 10-part documentary series about the Jordan-led 1997-98 Chicago Bulls. Falk’s interview will be split over the first two episodes, with future guests expected to include former players and team executives. “On the Road with Buck and Phil” will be available on all the usual podcast platforms.

