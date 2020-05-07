America’s public health and economy are huge ecosystems. We may not know for years all the ways the novel coronavirus pandemic has changed our behavior — the secondary damage, but also the lessons learned.

AD

AD

However, professional sports is a less complex ecosystem, and one important change in the relationship among the key creatures in this habitat is about to happen.

For 50 years I’ve heard everyone in sports — owners, players, broadcasters, merchandisers, media, gambling outlets and more — say, “The fans should come first. … Can’t do it without them. … The fans are the game.”

And that mostly has been lies. No matter what players, unions and owners said, they took fans for granted as a safe, dependable food source in their ecosystem, just as birds assume there always will be trees to nest in and worms to eat until a wildfire burns down the forest and scorches the earth.

AD

But that is about to change. The post-pandemic pendulum needs to swing back toward fans or — given their lack of dollars and their fear of crowds, combined with a crisis-hardened view of billionaire owners and millionaire players — they won’t be back in the same numbers.

AD

Our major sports either can cope with a one- or two-year blow to their revenue, or they cynically can try to “pass along” their billions in coronavirus losses to their fans — and risk a fundamental change that does much longer lasting damage to their environment.

Since World War II, America has not really seen a combination of high death totals, economic damage, massive unemployment, profound worries and seismic changes that struck every segment of society.

AD

We’ve had it good in a long era of American wealth and power. Among the many beneficiaries along for the ride has been sports. Because we seem to become even more attached to our sports as the decades pass, we put up with a lot from them, including their history of greed and self-centeredness.

But tough times for a whole society also mean rough going for those people and institutions that think they are above the general sense of loss that affects the rest of us.

AD

Pro sports should not want to be on the wrong side of this fundamental shift.

For decades, fans have been at the bottom of the food chain, paying higher prices every year for tickets, beers, cable TV, merchandise and assorted junk. Meanwhile, owners are billionaires, or close, or they wouldn’t buy teams. The average MLB, NBA or NFL player has a multimillion-dollar annual salary.

AD

Yet, since the 1970s, all these sports, as well as the NHL, have had work stoppages, strikes and lockouts — or threatened them. Each time, they have assumed that many fans would pick a side in the fight, thus influencing the public debate and outcome. Is this happening again?

Right now, MLB is feeling a rise in tension between owners and players. A desperate sense is growing that if the sport’s annual revenue (more than $10 billion last year) is cut in half, or even erased by the loss of an entire season, it will be time to fight over the money pile again. And because that pile is smaller, maybe fight even harder.

AD

Well, they better think again — as should the players and owners in all sports.

AD

Here’s why: Fans, as a group, have far more urgent issues on their minds than sports — including desperately serious subjects concerning both their health and their wallets. They aren’t in a mood to put up with being taken for granted by the rich (players) or the richer (owners).

In addition to our pandemic mood of disorientation, anger and fear, all of which leave us short of patience with complaints from the entitled, the average fan is poorer now, too. Unless you are a founder of Zoom, you sure aren’t richer.

So, memo to every pro league: You are about to enter a different world. And it probably will be an eat-the-pandemic-loss-and-be-good-to-your-customers world.

AD

It may be a year or more before fans feel safe in large crowds, especially those over age 60. If you give fans any reason to stay away, I suspect they are more likely to do so than at any point in my life. If stadiums and arenas are not spick-and-span, if concession lines are slow and cramped, plenty of us will stay home. There need to be great come-back-and-see-us-again bargains, too. It doesn’t need to be every day on everything, but teams better find a special promotion, or a reduced price, if they think they’re going to fetch fans on Wednesday night for the Marlins.

AD

Most important, if owners or players think that they are the victims in this nightmare, if they think they need to “pass along” their one-year losses to fans in the form of higher prices for anything, if they think they’ll get a pass on a splitting-up-the-loot labor battle, they are delusional.

AD

Every sport will probably take a hit in the billions of dollars. In MLB, the only sport which, at least for now, may be in danger of losing an entire season, some teams, with overextended financing or in weak markets, could be sold to new owners. Don’t worry. After decades of franchise-price-inflation, most sellers will make a killing on franchise appreciation. If somebody loses, that’s capitalism.

Owners can still vacation in Tahiti. Maybe players scale back to Hawaii. Live with it. Get your sports back on their fields and into arenas as soon as it is safe — and without the usual delays and feuds and whining about money. Share the pain — within the sport. But don’t try to pass that on to your hard-pressed fans.

AD

They are the losses sports can’t afford. The ecosystem will be truly ravaged without them.