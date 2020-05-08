“The new Big East is in 11 different jurisdictions. We’re in 10 states now with Connecticut and the District of Columbia,” Ackerman said during a conference call. “So the likelihood of possibly staggered entry dates this fall and beyond is very high for us. And that is going to add to the complexity of our overall decision-making process.”

Ackerman said athletes will not return before it is safe enough for a campus to open to the entire student body. The league’s presidents are in “wait-and-see mode,” she said, and the window for these decisions to be made is likely to be late June or early July.

The conference decided it would be unfair to keep any school or program from participating in sports if the institution is open before others in the league.

“Any school that’s lucky enough to be back in business should allow their athletes to resume activity, even if another Big East school isn’t there yet,” Ackerman said. “The last thing we would want to do is to hold back the athletes in one place because the athletes in another aren’t quite there.”

The NCAA’s minimum to have conference play is six schools, though the idea of a staggered return could create other issues. Conference schedules could be affected, which in turn could alter team scheduling. Would the league decide to have conference play if six schools were open, or would it wait for more?

Penn State football coach James Franklin spoke about this scenario for the Big Ten this week, saying all conferences should begin play at the same time, though he was in favor of league play beginning without all schools in the conference. The Big East is not a football conference, so it has additional time before basketball, its biggest revenue sport, is slated to begin.

“If two schools can’t open, I don’t see a conference — any conference — penalizing 80 percent or 75 percent of the schools because 25 percent of them can’t open,” Franklin told ESPN.

Ackerman was hopeful there would be clarity on such decisions by early summer but acknowledged the start of September would be the deadline to make basketball decisions. Members would need to know whether campuses are open, what the medical protocols would be and what guidance would come from the NCAA pertaining to a variety of topics, including delayed starts and shortened seasons.

