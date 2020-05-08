A March agreement between MLB and the MLB Players Association allowed MLB to shorten the draft to as few as five rounds and move the event to July if need be. As part of the agreement, owners advanced the players $170 million to cover salaries through May but would not be on the hook to pay more if the season is canceled. In return, the union agreed not to sue for lost salaries.
MLB is feeling the financial burden six weeks into what would have been the regular season.
“We’re going to lose billions of dollars this year, no matter what,” one high-ranking baseball official told The Post this week. “People don’t realize the magnitude of the losses, but they’re huge.”
News surfaced Wednesday that MLB will submit a best-case scenario proposal that outlines a pathway to begin the 2020 regular season this summer. The situation is fluid, but MLB’s proposal includes a three-week “spring training 2.0” in June, with games to follow in July. ESPN reported the proposal is expected to be sent Tuesday.
MLB was shut down March 12 with the suspension of spring training and a delay to the start of the regular season. Games now are suspended until at least the end of May. MLB is still adhering to federal and local guidelines for public safety and can’t resume play until given the green light from enough municipalities. MLB reportedly would prefer to host games at teams’ home stadiums instead of a centralized location.
The Korea Baseball Organization began regular season play without fans this week with specific safety measures, perhaps providing a blueprint for MLB to follow in the event its 2020 season is salvageable.
