"Quarantine had me like … " Eaton, who is listed at 5-foot-9, 176 pounds, posted this week on Instagram, along with a photo of his card from the 2019 Topps Living set. “But seriously @topps you made me gain literally 50lbs … ?”

“Looks just like you,” Nationals teammate Howie Kendrick replied.

AD

Topps commented on Eaton’s post, too, and offered a mea culpa:" “Apparently we went with Adam Eatin’ with this one instead …”

AD

“I’m huge!” Eaton said during an interview with 106.7 The Fan’s Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier on Wednesday, before explaining that it was not the first time Topps had wronged him.

“I don’t know if they don’t like me over there or what, or if I ticked them off somehow,” Eaton said. “About two years ago, they had a minor league coach as one of my cards. So, they literally didn’t even put the right person on the card."

Sure enough, in the 2017 Topps Now “Road to Opening Day” set, Eaton’s card features a photo of Nationals minor league hitting coordinator Troy Gingrich, who happens to have a beard and wears No. 2 like Eaton.

AD

“Go home @topps, you’re drunk," Eaton wrote on Instagram, along with the hashtag #aintme, after he apparently discovered the error in July 2018.

“Looks like you,” Kendrick commented.

AD

“But Topps, strike two,” Eaton said Wednesday. “I’m waiting for strike three. Fat Adam Eaton and then literally not Adam Eaton on some of the baseball cards. I feel like that’s got to go through quite a few people in order to get approved. … I know there’s a lot of players in the big leagues, and you’ve got a lot to look around for, but you’d think they would’ve gotten those two right. It is what it is."

Listeners played “What’s in Adam Eaton’s hand?” during the outfielder’s radio appearance, asking yes or no questions in an effort to determine what object he was holding. Eaton was not holding one of his Topps baseball cards, and it took quite a few questions before someone correctly guessed turkey caller.

AD

“We never get a turkey season with baseball,” Eaton said. “We’re usually busy during turkey season, so being able to get outside and do some turkey hunting has been awesome for me.”

AD

Looking ahead to baseball’s possible return, Eaton isn’t keen on the idea of playing in empty stadiums. He was a member of the Chicago White Sox when they played a game in Baltimore in April 2015 with fans not allowed inside Oriole Park at Camden Yards amid civil unrest following the death of Freddie Gray.

“It was one of the worst experiences I’ve ever had as a player,” Eaton said. “I think all of us thought, ‘Well, we won’t get heckled, nobody’s going to be throwing things at us. It’s going to be kind of nice to go in there and play.’ By the third inning, everyone was just so over it because of what was going on on the outside. There was no energy, there was no momentum swings. It seemed like everybody wanted to get over with it. … But we’re professionals. We’re going to have to handle ourselves in a certain manner, and if we do play without fans, we’re going to have to make the most of it, figure it out and try to get creative just like everybody else is in the United States at this point with staying home. We’ll make do with what we have if push comes to shove."

AD

Read more on the Washington Nationals: