But the league’s goal is to have a complete 16-game, 17-week, on-time season. If that happens, here are the games to watch closely.

Texans at Chiefs, Sept. 10 … It’s Deshaun Watson vs. Patrick Mahomes and a rematch of last season’s highly compelling AFC playoff game when the defending Super Bowl champs host the NFL’s season opener.

Dolphins at Patriots, Sept. 13 … The post-Tom Brady era begins for the Patriots, with Jarrett Stidham looking like Brady’s successor at quarterback.

Buccaneers at Saints, Sept. 13 … Brady and Rob Gronkowski make their Buccaneers debuts with Brady squaring off against Drew Brees.

Cowboys at Rams, Sept. 13 … The Rams open their palatial new stadium in L.A., assuming that construction can be completed in time, in the season’s first Sunday night game.

Saints at Raiders, Sept. 21 … The Raiders play their first home game in Las Vegas in a Week 2 Monday night affair.

Chiefs at Ravens, Sept. 28 … The last two league MVPs, Mahomes and the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, share the field in Baltimore for the Week 3 Monday nighter.

Packers at Buccaneers, Oct. 18 … Aaron Rodgers, maybe still wondering why the Packers used a first-round draft pick on Jordan Love, takes on Brady.

49ers at Patriots, Oct. 25 … Jimmy Garoppolo, the former Brady understudy who helped the Niners to the Super Bowl last season, returns to Foxborough, Mass., to face the Brady-less Patriots.

49ers at Saints, Nov. 15 … If Brees is going to get back to another Super Bowl, he and the Saints might have to vie with the 49ers for NFC supremacy.

Ravens at Steelers, Nov. 26 … The AFC North foes square off in the night game of the Thanksgiving triple-header.

Chiefs at Buccaneers, Nov. 29 … Mahomes faces Brady. Hopefully Brady has the Bucs still in contention by this point in the season.

Bengals at Dolphins, Dec. 6 … Bengals at Dolphins? Seriously? Yeah, but it could be Joe Burrow vs. Tua Tagovailoa in what would be an intriguing meeting of rookie quarterbacks.

Browns at Giants, Dec. 20 … Wide receiver Odell Beckham faces his former team in the Meadowlands. Just about anything is possible.

Chiefs at Saints, Dec. 20 … The NFL record for total points in a game is 113. Just in case that becomes relevant.

Vikings at Saints, Dec. 25 … Christmas Day matchup gives the NFL its first Friday game since Christmas 2009.

