The NFL released a full schedule Thursday night for the 2020 season. It appeared there were several mechanisms written into the schedule to account for the possibilities of the season being delayed or shortened by considerations related to the novel coronavirus pandemic and state and local restrictions.

But the league’s goal is to have a complete 16-game, 17-week, on-time season. If that happens, here are the games to watch closely.

Texans at Chiefs, Sept. 10 … It’s Deshaun Watson vs. Patrick Mahomes and a rematch of last season’s highly compelling AFC playoff game when the defending Super Bowl champs host the NFL’s season opener.

Dolphins at Patriots, Sept. 13 … The post-Tom Brady era begins for the Patriots, with Jarrett Stidham looking like Brady’s successor at quarterback.

Buccaneers at Saints, Sept. 13 … Brady and Rob Gronkowski make their Buccaneers debuts with Brady squaring off against Drew Brees.

Cowboys at Rams, Sept. 13 … The Rams open their palatial new stadium in L.A., assuming that construction can be completed in time, in the season’s first Sunday night game.

Saints at Raiders, Sept. 21 … The Raiders play their first home game in Las Vegas in a Week 2 Monday night affair.

Chiefs at Ravens, Sept. 28 … The last two league MVPs, Mahomes and the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, share the field in Baltimore for the Week 3 Monday nighter.

Packers at Buccaneers, Oct. 18 … Aaron Rodgers, maybe still wondering why the Packers used a first-round draft pick on Jordan Love, takes on Brady.

49ers at Patriots, Oct. 25 … Jimmy Garoppolo, the former Brady understudy who helped the Niners to the Super Bowl last season, returns to Foxborough, Mass., to face the Brady-less Patriots.

49ers at Saints, Nov. 15 … If Brees is going to get back to another Super Bowl, he and the Saints might have to vie with the 49ers for NFC supremacy.

Ravens at Steelers, Nov. 26 … The AFC North foes square off in the night game of the Thanksgiving triple-header.

Chiefs at Buccaneers, Nov. 29 … Mahomes faces Brady. Hopefully Brady has the Bucs still in contention by this point in the season.

Bengals at Dolphins, Dec. 6 … Bengals at Dolphins? Seriously? Yeah, but it could be Joe Burrow vs. Tua Tagovailoa in what would be an intriguing meeting of rookie quarterbacks.

Browns at Giants, Dec. 20 … Wide receiver Odell Beckham faces his former team in the Meadowlands. Just about anything is possible.

Chiefs at Saints, Dec. 20 … The NFL record for total points in a game is 113. Just in case that becomes relevant.

Vikings at Saints, Dec. 25 … Christmas Day matchup gives the NFL its first Friday game since Christmas 2009.

