“It’s a special day for me and for my family,” Rivers said during a news conference. “I’ve had two childhood dreams. One was to play in the NFL, and I’ve been able to do that now going on my 17th season and still love that and [I’m] excited to carry on that dream. The other was to be a high school football coach as my dad [was]. So it’s an exciting day. It really is. I’m going, ‘Wow, how blessed am I to be able to live both of these out?’ ”

St. Michael Catholic opened in August 2016 and, after befriending a local family whose children attend the school, Rivers has taken part in football clinics at the school over the past couple of years. That helped the longtime Chargers star build a bridge from one of his childhood dreams to the next.

Rivers, who is from Decatur, Ala., starred at quarterback under his father, Steve, who coached at nearby Athens High. He’s sixth on the NFL’s all-time list in passing yards, passing touchdowns and completions. Rivers signed a one-year, $25 million deal with the Colts in March after spending the first 16 seasons of his career with the Chargers in San Diego and Los Angeles. Rivers, who has started 224 consecutive games, is taking a wait-and-see approach as to when he’ll begin his coaching stint.

“I think it is a one-year-at-a-time deal at this point,” Rivers said. “When you get to 38 and play as long as I have … I’ve expressed publicly and the Colts have shared that sentiment, too, that we hope it’s more than one year. … I love playing. When that time does come to an end, though, you’ll get the same passion, the same work ethic, the same desire that I’ve put into my playing career. It’ll be put forward into this school, in this community and this football team, so when that time comes I’ll be excited.”

Athletic Director Paul Knapstein was named interim coach Friday after Scott Phelps, the school’s first football coach, stepped down. Phelps will stay with the school as assistant athletic director.

Knapstein knows Rivers’s personality from experience, having faced off against the notoriously vocal quarterback in a high school playoff game, and he believes Rivers’s boisterous manner will serve his players well when he joins the Cardinals full-time.

“He’s a passionate individual,” Knapstein said Friday in a phone interview. “He loves football. He loves teaching football. He loves talking about it. He’s an extremely intelligent person. All of his qualities and skills are going to translate well into the coaching world. There’s no way he’s going to change himself when he comes here.”

