That gap in experience at the NFL’s most important position could matter more than usual this season, with offseason activities and possibly training camp being affected as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

We included this experience factor as part of our analysis of the five teams facing the easiest schedules this season.

AD

Pittsburgh Steelers

Even though the Ravens have the easiest schedule based on last year’s records, the Steelers’ schedule is actually easier once you remove the two games they’ll play against Baltimore, who led the league last year with a 14-2 record.

AD

Take those games against Baltimore out, and the Steelers will play their remaining 14 games against teams that produced a 39.7 winning percentage last year. Just five of those 14 opponents (Buffalo, Dallas, Philadelphia, Houston and Tennessee) had winning records a year ago.

Here is where the young quarterback factor comes into play: Ben Roethlisberger will be facing a total of 11 quarterbacks with three years of experience or less. Sure, facing Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson twice and Houston’s Deshaun Watson won’t be fun, but Roethlisberger and Coach Mike Tomlin figure to have a big edge in games against Daniel Jones (Giants), Dwayne Haskins (Redskins), Josh Allen (Bills), Drew Lock (Broncos), Baker Mayfield (Browns, twice) and Burrow (twice).

AD

Additionally, the Steelers will have seven games against teams that underwent coaching changes this offseason. They will have an experience and continuity advantage in most games this year.

AD

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have eight games against teams with losing records. In fact, some gambling sites have them favored in all 16 of their games (although they might want to reconsider the odds of Baltimore’s home game against the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes).

The Ravens also benefit from Tom Brady’s departure from the New England Patriots. Baltimore draws New England as part of its first-place schedule, and with the improvements it made on defense in free agency, it should have a huge advantage against first-year starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

AD

Los Angeles Chargers

Their schedule is only 10th-easiest based on winning percentage, but their fourth-place slate gives them the advantage of playing the Bengals, who had the first pick this year, and the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are the early favorites for the first pick next year.

AD

The Chargers also play the AFC East, which will mean games against young quarterbacks in Allen (Bills), Sam Darnold (Jets) and possibly Tagovailoa (Dolphins).

The Chargers won 12 games two years ago, and had a great offseason by adding cornerback Chris Harris, linebacker Kenneth Murray, defensive tackle Linval Joseph, guard Trae Turner and offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga. The key will be quarterback play, whether it’s veteran Tyrod Taylor or the rookie Herbert.

AD

Dallas Cowboys

First-year Coach Mike McCarthy will be challenged to pull this team together with a limited offseason, but he has plenty going for him. The NFC East had the worst non-division record in NFL history (12-28) last year, and the Cowboys might be the most talented team of the four (two of which also underwent coaching changes), with rookie wide receiver CeeDee Lamb joining quarterback Dak Prescott on a loaded offense.

AD

This might not seem like much of a break, but Dallas’ second-place schedule means it’ll face Atlanta and Minnesota — two tough opponents, but likely not as tough as New Orleans and Green Bay, whom the first-place Philadelphia Eagles will have to play.

AD

Indianapolis Colts

Adding Philip Rivers to the roster should create a two-game improvement over last year’s 7-9 season, but the Colts also get a few breaks in the schedule. First, after going 0-2 in their non-common games last year (conference opponents they don’t share with other teams in their division), the Colts face the New York Jets and the Las Vegas Raiders in their non-common games, and they will be favored in both.

Rivers will also have the advantage of going against less-experienced AFC North quarterbacks in Burrow and Mayfield (although Mayfield could bounce back this season under new Coach Kevin Stefanski) along with two games against Gardner Minshew and Jacksonville.

AD

AD