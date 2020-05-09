The five-team Taiwanese league opened its season on April 11 with no fans but Friday’s decision to play in front of spectators suggests positive trends in Taiwan’s fight against covid-19.

The Fubon Guardians hosted the Uni-President Lions in New Taipei City while the CTBC Brothers hosted the Rakuten Monkeys at Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium. The CPBL website lists both games as having 1,000 fans in attendance.

Fans and media were given placards that read, “Congratulations on being the first fans to attend a baseball game this year.”

The banner behind home plate at the @RakutenMonkeys vs @CTBC_Brothers game in Taichung writes "Chung Shan Medical University Hospital"@CTBC_Brothers reserved those seats for workers at the Hospital to thank them hard work during the pandemic!#CPBL #CPBL #CPBLwithFans pic.twitter.com/D1zcyC1PuA — CPBL 中華職棒 (@CPBL) May 8, 2020

Online viewership of CPBL games from the United States and Canada has reportedly spiked in recent weeks. Fubon’s English-language live stream for Friday’s game attracted more than one million viewers.

“A lot of people back home in the U.S. are dying to get sports back, they are really just trying to find something to watch,” former MLB and current Rakuten pitcher Ryan Carpenter told AFP. “I think having English [commentary] really helps.”

Friday’s Fubon broadcast displayed a “Wash Cam,” which showed fans, mascots and cheerleaders alike pretending to wash their hands.

“There’s plenty of social distance here,” Guardians fan Sun Ming said. “I think the disease prevention is quite effective and therefore we can have this chance to attend the game.”

Taiwan, a nation of 23 million people, has reported six coronavirus-related deaths among 440 cases.

The country’s Minister of Health and Welfare, Shih-Chung Chen, attended the Fubon game wearing a No. 0 jersey as a symbol of hope for zero coronavirus cases. Fans at Xinzhuang Baseball Stadium gave him a standing ovation.

“Taiwan’s prevention measures to combat the pandemic situation had all of our citizens cooperating together with diligent efforts to achieve our common goals,” Chen told the crowd, per the Taipei Times. “Today we did not have new cases … and for Taiwan locally it is 26 straight days with zero local cases. This is due to the combined efforts of all of our citizens.”

The Korea Baseball Organization opened its regular season with no fans on Tuesday, joining the CPBL as the only professional baseball leagues playing games.

