“Happy Mother’s Day Ma,” Reese wrote on Instagram. “I’m going to college for free! Pack your stuff and move down [to] College Park to see both of the stars you created."
Reese, a 6-foot-9 power forward, is the No. 103 player in the nation in the Class of 2021 and the fifth-best player in Maryland, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings.
Reese is the first commitment in Maryland’s 2021 class, and his decision marks a key recruiting win for Coach Mark Turgeon. College coaches have not been able to host recruits on campus during the novel coronavirus pandemic and have had to rely only on virtual meetings.
Maryland has begun to establish a steady pipeline of top players from Baltimore staying in-state to play for the Terps. Standout forward Jalen Smith, who declared for the NBA draft last month, and rising senior guard Darryl Morsell both played for Mount Saint Joseph in Baltimore. Assistant coach Bino Ranson recruited Smith, Morsell and Reese to Maryland.
While Reese will offer a significant boost for the Terps in two seasons, the program is still searching for players to bolster its frontcourt next season. In addition to Smith’s departure, four forwards have decided to transfer since the start of this past season, leaving Chol Marial, Donta Scott and Boston College transfer Jairus Hamilton as the only frontcourt players on the roster.
Read more:
Eating a healthy breakfast, sprinting up a hill and lifting a pig: Terps football players keep competing