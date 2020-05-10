“I think we should scrap the season. Everybody go home, get healthy, come back next year,” Shaquille O’Neal told USA Today. “Just scrap the season. Just scrap it. To try and come back now and do a rush playoffs as a player? Any team that wins this year, there’s an asterisk.

“They’re not going to get the respect. What if a team that’s not really in the mix of things all of a sudden wins with a new playoff format? Nobody is going to respect that. So scrap it. Worry about the safety of the fans and the people. Come back next year.”

On Friday, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers became the first teams to allow players to use their facilities for individual workouts in accordance with loosening stay-at-home restrictions in Ohio and Oregon. But on a conference call the same day, Commissioner Adam Silver told players that a decision on resuming the season still could be more than a month away, multiple people with knowledge of the call said. There remains no concrete clarity on a timeline for returning to play.

Like other sports, the NBA is considering whether to resume the season, playing without fans. O’Neal said he isn’t fond of the idea of playing in nearly-empty arenas.

“It matters because looking at the fans starts your adrenaline,” the Hall of Famer, now an NBA commentator for Turner Sports, said. “Let’s just say I’m playing on the road. I need to look at that one fan that’s making faces at me. I need to look at that one fan that laughs at me when I miss a free throw. I need to look at that one fan that’s holding up the opposing sign. I also need to look at the kid that looks at his dad when I look at him and says, ‘Oh, my God, Shaq just looked at me.’ They make us who we are.

“And then, you have to say, okay. We’re going to play in an arena with just us, trainers, the camera guys and the media guys. What if one person gets sick and there’s nobody? All it takes is one person. After the game, you’ve still got to go home. What if one person gets sick, then we start from zero again.”

The NBA found out just how quickly things can collapse when Gobert tested positive March 11, with news that his teammate, Donovan Mitchell, had also tested positive. Both have since recovered. At the time, the NBA moved to take steps to ensure the health of players who recently had come into contact with Gobert. Teams the Jazz had played in the previous 10 days were urged to self-quarantine, and a number of NBA players, including Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, tested positive.

Mitchell said in a “Good Morning America” interview that “it took awhile for me to kind of cool off” toward Gobert after he tested positive. Ultimately, though, Mitchell said he doesn’t know how he contracted the virus.

“I can walk down the street; if it wasn’t public knowledge that I was sick, you wouldn’t know it,” he told GMA. “That’s the scariest part about this virus, is that you may seem fine, be fine, and you may never know who you may be talking to and who they’re going home to.”

Just days before he tested positive, Gobert joked about the virus during a news conference, teasingly touching all the microphones and recording devices that reporters had placed on a table before him. Gobert apologized in the days after testing positive and, in an Instagram Live video, said his relationship with Mitchell was on the mend.

“It’s true that we didn’t speak for a while after this, but we spoke a few days ago,” Gobert said. “We’re both ready to go out there and try to win a championship for this team.”