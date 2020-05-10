UFC 249, an ESPN pay-per-view event in Jacksonville, Fla., took place with no fans in the 15,000-seat VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. With everyone outside the Octagon sporting masks and fighters being able to hear commentary for the ESPN broadcast, it was a surreal scene — one that may become commonplace, with other sports, from baseball to basketball to football to horse racing, considering going fan-less.

“I want to congratulate Dana White and the UFC,” President Trump said in a video, going on to add, “Get the sports leagues back, let’s play. You do the social distancing and whatever else you have to do, but we need sports. We want our sports back.”

But at what cost? Mixed martial arts is a contact sport and it is a given that there will be positive tests, as was the case Friday with Ronaldo Souza, known as Jacare, and two of his cornermen. UFC President Dana White had been determined to continue staging fights from the outset of the pandemic, stopped briefly by Disney’s ESPN, which carries many of the sport’s events.

On Saturday, that full-speed-ahead determination extended to the fighters’ participation agreement, according to the New York Times, which reported that fighters could risk losing prize money or bonuses if they were to “suggest or communicate” that proper safety precautions were not in place. White drew a distinction, telling Yahoo Sports that fighters would be subject to punishment were they to say anything untrue about UFC.

“If a fighter says something that isn’t true — if he says we didn’t test anyone for this — that would [violate the agreement],” White said. “But if he said something that was true, his opinion, then that is different.”

According to the Times, the agreement says nothing about untrue statements.

There was significant pressure to return to live sports from political leaders, like Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who are eager to reopen the economy. DeSantis recently placed professional sports operations, as well as sports-entertainment company WWE, on a list of “essential businesses” exempt from shelter-in-place requirements. In resuming business, White had promised an “overabundance of safety,” telling TMZ last month: “We have really smart people who’ve been working on this, and we’re going to spend whatever it costs to make sure the fighters, their camps, the commission, the referees, our production people and everybody is safe that’s going to go to this event.”

He also pointed out that fighters are safer because of access to tests. “We’re doing the right thing as far medical testing goes and everything. That’s all we f------ do. That’s nothing new. We were doing that s--- way before the coronavirus,” he in an Instagram Live session last month (via MMA Junkie).

Trump has a friendship with White that has spanned almost 20 years and dates to the days when the president was one of the few casino owners would agree to stage UFC events. White supported Trump’s run for the presidency, speaking on his behalf at the 2016 Republican National Convention. Trump repaid the support by attending UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden last November, becoming the first president to attend a UFC fight in person while in office.

UFC 249 took place with a crew of half of the usual 300 staffers. UFC Chief Operating Officer Lawrence Epstein told the Sports Business Journal that about 1,200 Covid-19 tests would be used for fighters and other employees at Saturday’s event and for two others set for May 13 and 16 in Jacksonville.

Still, the news of the positive tests of Souza and his cornermen was sobering. Zachary Binney, an adjunct instructor of epidemiology at the Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University, tweeted Saturday that White and UFC “were negligent” in restarting too soon, adding, “If this was your system working as designed, your system is bogus.” He went on to question UFC on social distancing, in part because it allowed Souza to attend the weigh-in after he notified officials he had been exposed.

Souza is based in Orlando and had driven to Jacksonville on Wednesday, telling officials that he had been exposed through a family member who was infected. He was tested by the UFC, but allowed to remain on the card at that point. When the test results came in, the UFC said he and his team left the host hotel to self-quarantine elsewhere.

With California and Nevada closed to sports events, White focused on Florida. Boxing promoter Bob Arum was highly critical of White’s aggressive play to keep fighting during the pandemic and is looking at the second half of June for his own events.

“Good luck to them,” Arum told BoxingScene.com. “I just hope that they’re not endangering the safety of anyone. But this kind of cowboy behavior doesn’t do anybody any good.”

As for Saturday’s fight, it delivered a big upset, with Justin Gaethje (22-2) stunning the heavily favored Tony Ferguson (26-4) with a TKO in the fifth and final round of what was deemed an interim lightweight title bout. The victory appears to give Gaethje the right to next fight titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was unable to fight this weekend because of travel restrictions caused by the pandemic.

Greg Hardy and Carla Esparza got key assists from commentator Daniel Cormier, as they said they were able hear his analysis during their fights.

“It’s crazy because he was kind of criticizing me and part of me was like, ‘Hey, like, that’s messed up. Why are you saying that?’” Esparza said following her victory over Michelle Waterson in a strawweight fight. “But I was like, ‘That’s actually a good idea.’ He was like, ‘She’s just striking and just going for takedowns.’ I kind of made some adjustments in there. It’s crazy, we were definitely able to hear them in there.”

It was weird, but, after roughly eight weeks, it was live sports.