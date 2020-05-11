Teams can’t earn a Super Bowl during the early parts of the season but they can put themselves in contention. Since 2002, the first year the league expanded to 32 teams, 35 of the 46 teams that started 4-0 eventually qualified for the postseason. More than half of the teams with three wins during the first four weeks of the season also qualified for the playoffs (73 of 128, 57 percent), with the success rate dropping precipitously from there. That’s bad news for the Houston Texans, who have the toughest start to the season in 2020.

The Texans will start the 2020 season as an underdog in three of their first four games per the preseason betting lines released by BetOnline. All four of Houston’s early opponents are expected to contend for their respective division titles, too.

Houston’s regular season schedule begins with a prime time matchup on the road against the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football as a 10-point underdog. The Texans will face the defending Super Bowl champions for the sixth consecutive year after playing the New England Patriots in 2015, Denver Broncos in 2016, New England in 2017, Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 and New England in 2019. Houston is 1-4 in those games. The Texans’ home opener will be in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens (plus-5) featuring quarterback Lamar Jackson, the reigning MVP. Houston will then travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers (plus-5) at Heinz Field. After that, it’s up against the Minnesota Vikings (pick 'em), a team they have never defeated in four outings.

The Chiefs’ point margin was almost eight points per game higher than expected last season after taking into account the down, distance and field position of each play on offense and defense, the fifth-highest in the NFL per data from TruMedia. The Ravens point margin was a league-leading 15 points per game higher than expected in 2019. The Vikings were sixth (seven points per game) and the Steelers ranked 17th despite enlisting two backup quarterbacks after Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending injury in the second game of the season.

Converting these point spreads into estimated win rates to simulate the season shows us Houston has a two percent chance to go 4-0 during this stretch, with a 1-3 (42 percent chance) or 2-2 (30 percent chance) record more likely. Simulations produced a winless start 17 percent of the time.

The good news is we will see if coach Bill O’Brien’s offseason moves pay early dividends despite their lukewarm reception. The team traded star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson in March, hoping Johnson, at 28 years old, returns to his all-pro form of 2016. Receiver Brandin Cooks, coming off his worst season as a pro in 2019 (583 yards receiving and two touchdowns in fourteen games), was also brought in but his four concussions in the last two seasons provide a red flag. Will Fuller will have to stay healthy if he is to step up as the No. 1 wide receiver. Fuller has missed 22 games in his first four seasons, never playing more than 14 games in any one year.

Here are two other teams who will face a tough set of games during the first quarter of the season.

Washington Redskins

New head coach Ron Rivera will have his work cut out for him. Washington starts the season at home against the Philadelphia Eagles, the defending NFC East division winner. Then it is back-to-back road games against the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns. Capping off the four-game stretch is a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at FedEx Field.

The most winnable game of the four is against Arizona, a 5-11 team a year ago. However, the addition of Hopkins to a receiving corp that includes Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk and 2019 second-round pick Andy Isabella is a tough one for any secondary to handle, especially one like Washington’s remade unit.

The rest will be tough. The Redskins have lost six straight to the Eagles and 10 straight against NFC East opponents. Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr., formerly with the New York Giants, has caught 48 of 71 passes against the Redskins over his career for 665 yards, with five touchdowns (against one interception) when the ball is thrown his way, equivalent to a 115.3 passer rating in six games. We’ve already discussed how Baltimore scored 15 points more than expected per game last season. Plus, the Eagles’ receiving corp and secondary, the Browns offensive line and the Ravens’ overall defense were three areas Pro Football Focus flagged as the most improved units after the 2020 NFL draft and free agency period.

There is a 77 percent chance the Redskins start the season with one or zero wins.

Denver Broncos

The season opener at home on Monday Night Football against Tennessee Titans is one of Denver’s six games against 2019 playoff teams. The Broncos opened as three-point favorites and have won seven of their last nine season openers since John Elway took over as general manager in 2011. Yet the Titans were one game away from a Super Bowl appearance in 2019 with most of their impact players, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derek Henry, returning to try it all again in 2020. Then they face the Steelers on the road in Week 2, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home in Week 3 and the New York Jets on the road in Week 4.

Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin is “extremely confident” quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will be ready for the season after an elbow injury in his throwing arm in the second game of the 2019 campaign required surgery. Roethlisberger was estimated to be worth 5.5 points toward the betting line last season, making him the eighth-most impactful player at the position. Brady’s passer rating against the Broncos in Denver since 2011 during the regular season is 102.8 with an 8-to-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio. And the Jets have one of the most improved secondaries in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus.

“I think any game you play a good football team, like the Tennessee Titans when you’re opening it up on Monday night, it’s always tough, especially with a young football team,” Elway said. “But, you know what, it is what it is. So, we’re going to have to deal with that and figure out how to get it done and play well in that first one and hopefully get a victory. With the way things started last year, we started 0-4 and had those two tough losses, and so I think that everyone saw how important it is to get off to a good start. So that’s why it’s going to be so important we play well early.”