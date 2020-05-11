Jovanovic, a Toms River, N.J., native, missed the 2002 Olympics because of a contested positive drug test and, after a two-year ban, won a bronze in the 2004 world championships. He finished seventh in the two- and four-man events in the 2006 Winter Olympics as a push athlete on driver Todd Hays’s sled.

“Pav, I can’t believe another one of these needs to be written,” Steve Mesler, an Olympic teammate, wrote on Instagram. “I can’t believe it’s you I’m writing this about. My personal legend — the athlete that set the standard for focus, dedication, meticulousness, and drive — tragically took his own life at the age of 43.”

Mesler called Jovanovic the best bobsledder on the planet for six years and “the best teammate anyone ever had. He knew your success would mean his success. He taught me that. He taught me to care about my teammates’ sleep, nutrition, therapy, & work ethic in the gym and behind closed doors just as much as I cared about my own.

“He taught me about the need for being mentally healthy — not for life, but for athletic success. And that may have been part of his downfall. What happens when the person who is best known as being 150 percent focused or nothing finds the nothing becoming what they become 150 percent focused on?”

Jason Dorsey, a former teammate, echoed that on Facebook (via USABS), writing, “You never know what people are going through from outward appearances. We have to talk to them and listen more. I’m going to work on that going forward.”

Clayton Meeks, another former bobsledder, replied to Dorsey: “To me, Pav exuded that super confident athlete, who could back up his brashness. You never know what’s going on in someone’s head.”

Mesler promised to “make sure” that Jovanovic’s parents and siblings and parents “know the person and athlete you were” and spoke of a larger problem in the sport.

“Pavle was King. He WAS the standard. Today we mourn the second bobsled Olympian in the last three years. Today I mourn the second of the six men I competed at the Olympics for my country with to be laid to rest too soon. ‘Bro’, that’s a problem.”

